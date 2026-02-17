Labcorp Holdings Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $164.7 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $143.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $338.9 million or $4.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $3.515 billion from $3.329 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164.7 Mln. vs. $143.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.515 Bln vs. $3.329 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.