LabCorp Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company LabCorp (LH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.75 to $12.15 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 to 6.0 percent over 2019 revenue of $11.55 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.98 per share on revenue growth of 3.5 percent to $11.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We start 2020 with a clear strategy that leverages our science, technology, and delivery focused on our customers to improve health and improve lives. We are well positioned to drive continued growth and shareholder value in 2020 and beyond," said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp.

