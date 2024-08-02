Labcorp Gets De Novo Marketing Authorization For PGDx Elio Plasma Focus Dx Test

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced it has received De Novo marketing authorization from the FDA for PGDx elio plasma focus Dx - the only kitted, pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy test. PGDx elio plasma focus Dx is part of the company's precision oncology portfolio of testing solutions.

Shakti Ramkissoon, vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp, said: "This latest liquid biopsy test offers laboratories and oncologists a convenient, cost-effective and highly targeted tumor-profiling solution that spans a wide range of solid-tumor types - particularly when tumor tissue is limited or unavailable."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.