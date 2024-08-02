News & Insights

Markets
LH

Labcorp Gets De Novo Marketing Authorization For PGDx Elio Plasma Focus Dx Test

August 02, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced it has received De Novo marketing authorization from the FDA for PGDx elio plasma focus Dx - the only kitted, pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy test. PGDx elio plasma focus Dx is part of the company's precision oncology portfolio of testing solutions.

Shakti Ramkissoon, vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp, said: "This latest liquid biopsy test offers laboratories and oncologists a convenient, cost-effective and highly targeted tumor-profiling solution that spans a wide range of solid-tumor types - particularly when tumor tissue is limited or unavailable."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.