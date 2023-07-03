Labcorp Completes Spin-off Of Fortrea

(RTTNews) - Laboratory services company Labcorp (LH) announced Monday that it has completed the spin-off of Fortrea, the newly formed independent Contract Research Organization providing Phase I-IV clinical trial management, patient access and technology solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations around the world.

Fortrea will begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "FTRE" effective at the market opening today.

Upon closing, Fortrea made a cash distribution to Labcorp of approximately $1.6 billion as partial consideration for the assets that Labcorp contributed to Fortrea in connection with the spin-off.

Labcorp intends to use these proceeds toward a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase program and paying down $300 million of debt maturing this year, with the remaining funds to be returned to shareholders through additional future share repurchases and/or cash dividends.

The spin-off distribution was completed at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Each of Labcorp's stockholders received one share of Fortrea common stock for every share of Labcorp common stock they held as of the record date.

The company's stockholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax consequences of the spin-off.

