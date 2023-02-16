US Markets
Labcorp beats quarterly profit estimates

February 16, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Mariam E Sunny for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.N on Thursday beat quarterly profit estimates, helped by strength in its diagnostics business and demand for its drug development services.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $4.14 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.10 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Mariam E Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

