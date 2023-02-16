Labcorp beats quarterly profit estimates

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.N on Thursday beat quarterly profit estimates, helped by strength in its diagnostics business and demand for its drug development services.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $4.14 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.10 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Mariam E Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

