Labcorp Appoints Thomas Pike To Lead Clinical Development Business

January 05, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced that Thomas Pike will join the company as president and chief executive officer of its Drug Development Clinical Development business unit on Jan. 9, 2023. Most recently, Tom Pike co-founded, advised and served as a director for several healthcare and technology services companies with a focus on patients and clinical research sites.

The planned spin-off of the Clinical Development business is expected to occur in mid-2023. At the time of the spin-off, Pike will serve as the CEO and chairman of the Board of the independent publicly listed company.

