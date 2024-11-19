News & Insights

Labcorp Announces New CFO Amid Leadership Transition

November 19, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Labcorp has announced the retirement of CFO Glenn Eisenberg and the appointment of Julia Wang as his successor, effective December 2, 2024. Wang, with extensive financial leadership experience in the healthcare and consumer sectors, will guide Labcorp through its next growth phase. Eisenberg, who significantly contributed to Labcorp’s financial success over the past decade, will remain as a Special Advisor to ensure a seamless transition and support ongoing strategic initiatives.

