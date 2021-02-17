Labcorp Adds Antigen Test To Screen For Active COVID-19 Infection

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) announced the availability of a new laboratory-based antigen test that will help doctors determine if an individual is actively infected with COVID-19.

Developed by DiaSorin, the antigen test is available to patients through a doctor's order and allows for testing to determine if individuals are still infected with and could spread COVID-19.

The test is performed by a doctor or other healthcare provider using a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample and is then picked up and processed by Labcorp. Results are available on average within 24-48 hours from time of pick up.

The antigen test is the latest offering by Labcorp to fight COVID-19 at every stage, from diagnostic testing to clinical trials and vaccination services.

The DiaSorin LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 Ag antigen test has been made available to the U.S. market following notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on October 26, 2020.

