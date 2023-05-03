Labcorp Acquires Certain Assets Of Jefferson Health

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), a life sciences company, Wednesday announced strategic partnership with Jefferson Health, a non-profit health system, by acquiring select assets of Jefferson's outreach laboratory services.

Financial terms of the deal are not yet disclosed.

Jefferson will retain its existing hospital labs for outpatient and inpatient services.

"Jefferson and Labcorp will work together to establish the Innovation Driving Excellence in Academics (IDEA) initiative, with a goal of advancing testing capabilities and technologies to improve health outcomes," Labcorp said.

The companies are also planning to work towards improving healthcare services for underserved communities in Philadelphia and surrounding areas by using advanced population health digital solutions.

