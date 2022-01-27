Lab supplier Sartorius sees FY earnings jump by close to 70%

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG SATG.DE reported full-year adjusted earnings jumped by almost 70% and raised its mid-term margin projections as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand from biotech businesses for its laboratory supplies.

Sartorius, which competes in bioreactor gear with Merck KGaA MRCG.DE and Thermo Fisher TMO.N, on Thursday said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 1.18 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

It also raised its forecast for the underlying EBITDA margin over sales in 2025 to around 34% from a previous target of 32% as the pharmaceutical industry looks to grow in areas such as oncology, autoimmune disease or vaccines.

Pandemic-related demand is levelling off somewhat, resulting in a projection for currency-adjusted sales growth of 14% to 18% for this year, compared with a 49.3% surge in 2021.

"Despite strained supply chains, we were able to support our customers in their demanding projects in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines," said Chief Executive Joachim Kreuzburg.

In a further sign of its growth prospects beyond the pandemic, Sartorius added more than 3,000 jobs last year for a total headcount of nearly 14,000.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

