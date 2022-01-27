BioTech
TMO

Lab supplier Sartorius sees FY earnings jump by close to 70%

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG reported full-year adjusted earnings jumped by almost 70% as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand from biotech businesses for its laboratory supplies.

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG SATG.DE reported full-year adjusted earnings jumped by almost 70% as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand from biotech businesses for its laboratory supplies.

Sartorius, which competes in bioreactor gear with Merck KGaA MRCG.DE and Thermo Fisher TMO.N, on Thursday said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 1.18 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

It also raised its forecast for its underlying EBITDA margin over sales in 2025 to around 34% from a previous target of 32%.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular