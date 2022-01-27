Lab supplier Sartorius sees FY earnings jump by close to 70%

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG SATG.DE reported full-year adjusted earnings jumped by almost 70% as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand from biotech businesses for its laboratory supplies.

Sartorius, which competes in bioreactor gear with Merck KGaA MRCG.DE and Thermo Fisher TMO.N, on Thursday said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 1.18 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

It also raised its forecast for its underlying EBITDA margin over sales in 2025 to around 34% from a previous target of 32%.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

