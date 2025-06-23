$LAB stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LAB stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,442,530 of trading volume.

$LAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LAB:

$LAB insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321

SEAN MACKAY (SVP & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,591 shares for an estimated $38,221 .

. MICHAEL EGHOLM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,308 shares for an estimated $15,136 .

. HANJOON ALEX KIM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,190 shares for an estimated $4,150.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $LAB stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LAB Government Contracts

We have seen $527,891 of award payments to $LAB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LAB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.