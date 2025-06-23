Stocks
$LAB stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 23, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$LAB stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,442,530 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LAB:

$LAB Insider Trading Activity

$LAB insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321
  • SEAN MACKAY (SVP & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,591 shares for an estimated $38,221.
  • MICHAEL EGHOLM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,308 shares for an estimated $15,136.
  • HANJOON ALEX KIM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,190 shares for an estimated $4,150.

$LAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $LAB stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,236,000
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,139,667 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,630,840
  • CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC added 4,820,959 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,206,635
  • MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC added 2,774,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,996,698
  • KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 2,131,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,301,852
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,008,376 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,169,046
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 648,999 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $700,918

$LAB Government Contracts

We have seen $527,891 of award payments to $LAB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

