$LAB stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LAB stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,442,530 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LAB:
$LAB Insider Trading Activity
$LAB insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321
- SEAN MACKAY (SVP & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,591 shares for an estimated $38,221.
- MICHAEL EGHOLM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,308 shares for an estimated $15,136.
- HANJOON ALEX KIM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,190 shares for an estimated $4,150.
$LAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $LAB stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,236,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,139,667 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,630,840
- CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC added 4,820,959 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,206,635
- MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC added 2,774,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,996,698
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 2,131,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,301,852
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,008,376 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,169,046
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 648,999 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $700,918
$LAB Government Contracts
We have seen $527,891 of award payments to $LAB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PM&R HYPERION TISSUE IMAGER AND HELIOS CYTOF SERVICE: $305,452
- LAB INSTRUMENTS MAINTENANCE: $70,597
- EO14042 HELIOS PREMIUM SERVICE PLAN, HELIOS S/N D16-0189: $56,206
- NEW ANNUAL SERVICE MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT FOR THE STANDARD BIOTOOLS BIOMARK (S/N - 90446) AND JUNO (S/N -130...: $34,639
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACQUISITION IS TO PROCURE MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICE CONTRACT TO MAINTAIN THE CURRE...: $16,335
