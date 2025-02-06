LAB HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LAB HOLDINGS ($LH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $3.45 per share, missing estimates of $3.49 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $3,329,400,000, missing estimates of $3,407,828,130 by $-78,428,130.

LAB HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LAB HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,711 shares for an estimated $6,175,475 .

. ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) sold 6,189 shares for an estimated $1,506,835

AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 3,671 shares for an estimated $877,141

DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $693,518 .

. KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,586 shares for an estimated $596,850 .

. DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000

LAB HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of LAB HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

