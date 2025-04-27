LAB HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAB HOLDINGS ($LH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,499,466,931 and earnings of $3.85 per share.

LAB HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LAB HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,310 shares for an estimated $3,004,154 .

. GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 11,711 shares for an estimated $2,815,651

MARK S SCHROEDER (EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,974 shares for an estimated $1,941,089 .

. AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,109,337 .

. DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,314 shares for an estimated $569,626 .

. KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $362,817 .

. PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,413 shares for an estimated $347,738

DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000

LAB HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of LAB HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAB HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LH stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/28, 02/27, 02/17, 02/08, 02/05 and 0 sales.

on 02/28, 02/27, 02/17, 02/08, 02/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

LAB HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.