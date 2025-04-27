LAB HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAB HOLDINGS ($LH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,499,466,931 and earnings of $3.85 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LAB HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
LAB HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,310 shares for an estimated $3,004,154.
- GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 11,711 shares for an estimated $2,815,651
- MARK S SCHROEDER (EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,974 shares for an estimated $1,941,089.
- AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,109,337.
- DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,314 shares for an estimated $569,626.
- KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $362,817.
- PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,413 shares for an estimated $347,738
- DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LAB HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of LAB HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ removed 63,702 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,608,142
- PENOBSCOT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 8,479 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,944,404
- DELPHI MANAGEMENT INC /MA/ removed 6,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,506,991
- KENTUCKY RETIREMENT SYSTEMS INSURANCE TRUST FUND removed 3,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $720,330
- CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP added 1,828 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $419,196
- ETHIC INC. removed 1,419 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,405
- WEALTH GROUP, LTD. removed 1,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,574
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LAB HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LH stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/28, 02/27, 02/17, 02/08, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
LAB HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LAB HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LH forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.