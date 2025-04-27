Stocks
LH

LAB HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 27, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

LAB HOLDINGS ($LH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,499,466,931 and earnings of $3.85 per share.

LAB HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LAB HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM H SCHECHTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,310 shares for an estimated $3,004,154.
  • GLENN A EISENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 11,711 shares for an estimated $2,815,651
  • MARK S SCHROEDER (EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,974 shares for an estimated $1,941,089.
  • AMY B. SUMMY (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,109,337.
  • DER VAART SANDRA D VAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,314 shares for an estimated $569,626.
  • KERRII B ANDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $362,817.
  • PETER J WILKINSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,413 shares for an estimated $347,738
  • DWIGHT GARY GILLILAND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $241,000

LAB HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of LAB HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAB HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LH stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LAB HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

