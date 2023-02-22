Markets
LZB

La-Z-Boy Spikes On Q3 Earnings Growth

February 22, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) shares are up 15 percent after the company reported growth in third-quarter earnings supported by revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $31.73 million or $0.74 per share, up from $28.47 million or $0.65 per share last year.

Sales for the third quarter increased to $572.73 million from $571.57 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $31.68, up 15.28 percent from the previous close of $27.48 on a volume of 328,574.

