News & Insights

Stocks

La-Z-Boy Reports Strong Q2 Results and Dividend Hike

November 19, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( (LZB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated reported strong second-quarter results, with sales rising to $521 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, and a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. The Retail segment saw a 3% growth, bolstered by acquisitions and new store openings, while GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share were reported at $0.71. Despite industry challenges, La-Z-Boy’s iconic brand and robust product portfolio continue to deliver growth, outperforming market trends and enhancing shareholder returns.

See more data about LZB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LZB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.