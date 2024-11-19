La-Z-Boy Reports Strong Q2 Results and Dividend Hike

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated reported strong second-quarter results, with sales rising to $521 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, and a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. The Retail segment saw a 3% growth, bolstered by acquisitions and new store openings, while GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share were reported at $0.71. Despite industry challenges, La-Z-Boy’s iconic brand and robust product portfolio continue to deliver growth, outperforming market trends and enhancing shareholder returns.

