La-Z-Boy Reports Q4 and Full Year Results, Beats Expected EPS, Falls Short on Revenue

Manufacturer of upholstered recliners and other furniture La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) reported its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results today, revealing it has beaten analyst predictions on some metrics and come in lower than expected on others. During the fiscal year's final quarter, La-Z-Boy saw the coronavirus pandemic cut deeply into its sales, slashing the total by -19.1% year over year as sales added up to just $367.3 million.

Though store and factory closures due to coronavirus took a heavy toll, the company has struggled with revenue for some time prior to the pandemic. According to Zacks Equity Research, La-Z-Boy has fallen short of analyst consensus revenue predictions for four straight quarters in a row. Its fourth quarter 2020 revenue is 6.16% below what Wall Street anticipated.

Image source: Getty Images.

Earnings per share, or EPS, provided a somewhat sunnier result despite the overall COVID-19 slump. Where analysts looked for adjusted EPS of $0.31, the furniture maker beat expectations instead, posting $0.49 EPS and thus delivering a positive surprise of 58%. It has produced positive surprises for three of the last four reported quarters.

In remarks accompanying the earnings report, La-Z-Boy Chairman, President, and CEO Kurt Darrow spoke about the company's recovery, saying, "Moving forward, furniture retailers and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores have reopened and we are seeing strong early demand. Our manufacturing facilities have ramped from zero production at the end of April and are moving toward 80% of prior-year production as we head into July."

La-Z-Boy's shares ended the day's trading up slightly and climbed slowly after hours.

10 stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and La-Z-Boy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.