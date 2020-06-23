La-Z-Boy Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $2.30 million or $0.05 per share from $1.53 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.49 compared to $0.64 last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the latest-quarter excluded a non-cash pre-tax, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $26.9 million, or $0.58 per share.

Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 19.1% to $367.3 million, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the last two months of the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share and revenues of $384.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.