La-Z-Boy (LZB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.96, changing hands as low as $28.40 per share. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.92 per share, with $33.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.02.

