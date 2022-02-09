La-Z-Boy (LZB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.39, changing hands as high as $36.70 per share. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.92 per share, with $46.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.