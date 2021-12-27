La-Z-Boy Incorporated's (NYSE:LZB) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

La-Z-Boy's (NYSE:LZB) stock is up by 3.6% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study La-Z-Boy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for La-Z-Boy is:

17% = US$133m ÷ US$786m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

La-Z-Boy's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, La-Z-Boy seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. Despite the moderate return on equity, La-Z-Boy has posted a net income growth of 5.0% over the past five years. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared La-Z-Boy's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

NYSE:LZB Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is La-Z-Boy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is La-Z-Boy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 27% (or a retention ratio of 73% over the past three years, La-Z-Boy has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, La-Z-Boy has paid dividends over a period of nine years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that La-Z-Boy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

