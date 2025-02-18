La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports 4% Sales Growth and Strong Operating Margin in Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

La-Z-Boy reported Q3 2025 sales of $522 million, up 4%; operating margin improved, and dividend declared at $0.22 per share.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated reported a strong performance for its third quarter of Fiscal 2025, with consolidated sales reaching $522 million, a 4% increase from the previous year. The company's operating margin improved, reaching 6.7% on a GAAP basis and 6.8% on a Non-GAAP basis, while diluted earnings per share rose to $0.68. Significant growth in the retail segment, which saw an 11% sales increase driven by same-store performance and new store acquisitions, contributed to these results. The company reported broad-based sales growth across all segments and continued to gain market share. Cash returns to shareholders were approximately 40% higher compared to the prior year, totaling $90 million year-to-date. Looking ahead, management expressed optimism for continued growth despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, projecting fourth-quarter sales between $545 million and $565 million.

Potential Positives

Consolidated delivered sales of $522 million, a 4% increase compared to the prior year, indicating strong sales performance.

Operating margin improved by 20 basis points, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

The company returned $90 million to shareholders year-to-date, up approximately 40% compared to the prior year, showcasing strong financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

Retail segment sales grew 11%, driven by same-store sales growth and acquisitions, highlighting successful expansion strategies.

Potential Negatives

Decline in GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 1% compared to the previous year, indicating potential profitability challenges.

Increase in selling expenses and fixed costs in the Retail segment despite overall sales growth, suggesting pressure on margins and operational efficiency.

Significant customer transition in the international wholesale business negatively impacting performance, indicating vulnerabilities in that segment.

FAQ

What were La-Z-Boy's sales figures for Q3 of Fiscal 2025?

La-Z-Boy reported consolidated sales of $522 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, representing a 4% increase from the previous year.

How did La-Z-Boy's operating margins perform this quarter?

The GAAP operating margin was 6.7%, while the Non-GAAP operating margin rose to 6.8%, improving 20 basis points year-over-year.

What contributed to the growth in La-Z-Boy's retail segment?

The retail segment saw an 11% increase in sales, driven by same-store sales growth, new stores, and acquisitions of La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®.

What dividends did La-Z-Boy declare for shareholders?

La-Z-Boy declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2025.

How is La-Z-Boy's forecast for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025?

La-Z-Boy expects fourth quarter sales between $545 million and $565 million, with Non-GAAP operating margins projected between 8.5% and 9.5%.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:











Consolidated delivered sales of $522 million





Up 4% versus prior year







Consolidated delivered sales of $522 million



Operating margin on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis improved 20 basis points versus prior year



Operating margin on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis improved 20 basis points versus prior year



GAAP and Non-GAAP





(1)





diluted EPS of $0.68



GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.68



Delivered sales and Non-GAAP





(1)





operating margin at high end of guidance range



Delivered sales and Non-GAAP operating margin at high end of guidance range



Retail segment sales increased 11%





Fueled by same-store sales growth and independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



acquisitions, along with new stores





Retail added three newly opened stores, and two newly acquired independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores, with one closure; and announced an additional two-store acquisition expected to close in the fourth quarter







Retail segment sales increased 11%





MONROE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported strong third quarter results for the period ended January 25, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $522 million, growing 4% against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin was 6.7% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 6.8% on a Non-GAAP





(1)





basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.68 on a GAAP and Non-GAAP





(1)





basis. The company returned $90 million to shareholders year-to-date, up approximately 40% versus the prior year comparable period.





Written sales trends sequentially accelerated, with third quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



) increasing 15% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) up 7% versus a year ago. Sales strength was broad based with all key markets posting positive same-store sales trends driven by strong execution and sequential improvements in traffic. Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



network also increased 5% versus the year ago period. Performance continues to outpace the broader industry with market share gains in the quarter.





Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our third quarter results reflect the steady progress we have made to build a more agile business, create our own momentum, and drive growth in what is still a challenged environment. We delivered sales growth across each of our segments, punctuated by strong Retail same-store sales. This was driven by solid conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales, all of which improved again year-over-year. Additionally, within our Wholesale segment, our core North America La-Z-Boy brand continues to post sales growth and margin expansion. Our vertically integrated model reinforces the unique strength of our iconic brand and positions us to disproportionately benefit when the market rebounds. We are a trusted solution for a growing number of consumers and will remain steadfast in our mission of bringing the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities.





Whittington added, “As we look to the future, our brand, and it’s well-known attributes of comfort and quality, will be further supported by our expanding consumer insights. We believe this is creating a flywheel with improved innovation, strong speed to market, and improved brand reach and profitability. While underlying housing fundamentals remain challenged, we are focused on solving for the unique needs of the consumer with comfort and quality and controlling what we can control with strong execution. This is the foundation to what has led La-Z-Boy Incorporated to be successful for the past century and will continue to be the cornerstone of our philosophy for our Century Vision strategy and next 100 years.”









Fourth Quarter Outlook







:







Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our strong written trends and sequential acceleration in our Retail and Wholesale businesses is a testament that our Century Vision strategy is enabling us to outperform the industry. We will continue to focus on growing our core La-Z-Boy brand by disproportionately expanding our Retail segment and driving strategic, compatible distribution in the Wholesale segment. We delivered results above a year ago and at the higher end of our sales and margin expectations for the quarter despite continued challenging macro conditions. Our expectation is for industry trends to remain under pressure, though we expect to continue to outpace the industry. Assuming no significant changes in tariffs, we expect fiscal fourth quarter sales to be in the range of $545-565 million and Non-GAAP operating margin





(2)





to be in the range of 8.5-9.5%.”







Key Results:















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)



















Quarter Ended

























1/25/2025













1/27/2024













Change











Sales









$





521,777













$





500,406













4





%









































GAAP operating income













35,168

















32,561













8





%









Non-GAAP operating income













35,422

















33,022













7





%









































GAAP operating margin













6.7





%













6.5





%









20





bps













Non-GAAP operating margin













6.8





%













6.6





%









20





bps









































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated













28,429

















28,640













(1)





%









Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated













28,619

















29,008













(1)





%









































Diluted weighted average common shares













42,103

















43,195





















































GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.68













$





0.66













3





%









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.68













$





0.67













1





%



















Liquidity Measures:





















Nine Months Ended





















Nine Months Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024













Free Cash Flow





























Cash Returns to Shareholders



























Operating cash flow









$





125,269













$





105,354













Share repurchases









$





64,387









$





40,022









Capital expenditures













(51,538





)













(38,034





)









Dividends













25,871













24,177









Free cash flow









$





73,731













$





67,320













Cash returns to shareholders









$





90,258









$





64,199

































(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024











Cash and cash equivalents









$





314,589









$





329,324









Restricted cash













—













3,855









Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





314,589









$





333,179





















Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter







:









Consolidated sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 increased 4% to $522 million versus last year, primarily driven by strong same-store sales, acquisitions and new stores in our Retail business, momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy Wholesale brand, and strong sales growth in our Joybird business



Consolidated sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 increased 4% to $522 million versus last year, primarily driven by strong same-store sales, acquisitions and new stores in our Retail business, momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy Wholesale brand, and strong sales growth in our Joybird business



Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.7% versus 6.5%





Consolidated Non-GAAP





(1)





operating margin increased 20 basis points to 6.8% versus 6.6%, driven by lower input costs (reduced commodity prices and improved sourcing) partially offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business







Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.7% versus 6.5%



GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.68 from $0.66 and Non-GAAP





(1)





diluted EPS totaled $0.68 versus $0.67 last year in the comparable period









Retail Segment:









Sales:





Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores) increased 15% with broad based growth from increases in same-store sales, and new and acquired stores compared to the year ago period





Written same-store sales increased 7%, driven by strong execution with higher conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales









Delivered sales increased 11% to $228 million versus last year, primarily due to higher same-store sales and growth from acquired and new stores







Sales:



Operating Margin:





GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income were 10.7% and $24 million, versus 10.9% and $22 million, respectively





Non-GAAP





(1)





operating margin and Non-GAAP





(1)





operating income were 10.7% and $24 million, down 20 basis points, and up 10%, respectively, driven by sales growth offset by an increase in selling expenses and fixed costs supporting our long-term strategy of growing our Retail business.















Operating Margin:







Wholesale Segment:









Sales:





Sales increased 2% to $363 million, driven by our core North America La-Z-Boy brand through favorable shift in product/channel mix with higher sales to our La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



, partially offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business







Sales:



Operating Margin:





GAAP operating margin increased to 6.5% versus 6.4%





Non-GAAP





(1)





operating margin was 6.5%, increasing 10 basis points from the year ago period driven by gross margin expansion (lower input costs and favorable foreign exchange), partially offset by significant deleverage in our international wholesale business















Operating Margin:







Corporate & Other:









Joybird written sales increased 10% and delivered sales increased 9% to $37 million driven by improved retail traffic and strong execution



Joybird written sales increased 10% and delivered sales increased 9% to $37 million driven by improved retail traffic and strong execution



Joybird operating margin performance saw year-over-year improvement from higher gross margins driven by favorable product mix and SG&A leverage on higher sales leading to breakeven operating profit











Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter







:









Ended the quarter with $315 million in cash





(3)





and no external debt



Ended the quarter with $315 million in cash and no external debt



Generated $57 million in cash from operations versus $48 million in the third quarter of last fiscal year. Year to date, cash flow from operations was $125 million, up 19% from last year's comparable period



Generated $57 million in cash from operations versus $48 million in the third quarter of last fiscal year. Year to date, cash flow from operations was $125 million, up 19% from last year's comparable period



Invested $19 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



(new stores and remodels)



Invested $19 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries (new stores and remodels)



Returned approximately $20 million to shareholders, including $11 million in share repurchases and $9 million in dividends. Year to date, $90 million has been returned to shareholders, approximately 40% more than the respective period last year











Dividend







:







On February 18, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2025.









Conference Call







:







La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 837177.





The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at





https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/





. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 51987. The webcast replay will be available for one year.









Investor Relations Contact







:







Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









Media Contact







:







Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652





cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com









About La-Z-Boy







:







La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



®



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries



®



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



®



, American Drew



®



, and Hammary



®



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:



https://www.la-z-boy.com/



.









Notes







:











(1)









Non-GAAP amounts for the









third









quarter of fiscal









2025









exclude:













purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$0.3 million





pre-tax, or





less than $0.01





per diluted share, all included in operating income

















Non-GAAP amounts for the









third









quarter of fiscal









2024









exclude:













a





$0.2 million





pre-tax, or less than





$0.01





per diluted share, related to our supply chain optimization actions





a $0.2 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, related to our supply chain optimization actions





purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$0.3 million





pre-tax, or





$0.01





per diluted share, all included in operating income













(2)







This reference to







Non-GAAP operating margin







for a future period is a Non-GAAP financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.









Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(3)









Cash







includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







:







This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







:







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), Non-GAAP operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges and purchase accounting charges. The supply chain optimization charges include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.





Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.











LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





























Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024













1/25/2025













1/27/2024











Sales









$





521,777













$





500,406













$





1,538,336













$





1,493,492













Cost of sales













290,412

















287,152

















862,980

















851,905













Gross profit













231,365

















213,254

















675,356

















641,587













Selling, general and administrative expense













196,197

















180,693

















569,046

















540,888













Operating income













35,168

















32,561

















106,310

















100,699













Interest expense













(102





)













(106





)













(411





)













(329





)









Interest income













3,465

















4,124

















11,619

















11,222













Other income (expense), net













97

















(639





)













(2,400





)













21













Income before income taxes













38,628

















35,940

















115,118

















111,613













Income tax expense













9,683

















7,256

















29,516

















27,309













Net income













28,945

















28,684

















85,602

















84,304













Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests













(516





)













(44





)













(977





)













(986





)









Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





28,429













$





28,640













$





84,625













$





83,318





















































Basic weighted average common shares













41,437

















42,767

















41,733

















43,005













Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.69













$





0.67













$





2.03













$





1.94





















































Diluted weighted average common shares













42,103

















43,195

















42,380

















43,344













Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.68













$





0.66













$





2.00













$





1.92



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET























(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)















1/25/2025













4/27/2024











Current assets

























Cash and equivalents









$





314,589













$





341,098













Receivables, net of allowance of $5,686 at 1/25/2025 and $5,076 at 4/27/2024













127,612

















139,213













Inventories, net













288,720

















263,237













Other current assets













109,991

















93,260













Total current assets













840,912

















836,808













Property, plant and equipment, net













325,031

















298,224













Goodwill













221,693

















214,453













Other intangible assets, net













50,664

















47,251













Deferred income taxes – long-term













9,343

















10,283













Right of use lease assets













450,062

















446,466













Other long-term assets, net













61,179

















59,957













Total assets









$





1,958,884













$





1,913,442





































Current liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





106,594













$





96,486













Lease liabilities, short-term













79,224

















77,027













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













269,691

















263,768













Total current liabilities













455,509

















437,281













Lease liabilities, long-term













408,972

















404,724













Other long-term liabilities













62,224

















58,077













Shareholders' equity

























Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued













—

















—













Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,411 outstanding at 1/25/2025 and 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024













41,411

















42,440













Capital in excess of par value













381,759

















368,485













Retained earnings













603,569

















598,009













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(5,467





)













(5,870





)









Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity













1,021,272

















1,003,064













Noncontrolling interests













10,907

















10,296













Total equity













1,032,179

















1,013,360













Total liabilities and equity









$





1,958,884













$





1,913,442



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





























Nine Months Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024











Cash flows from operating activities

























Net income









$





85,602













$





84,304













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities

























(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets













73

















(15





)









Gain on sale of investments













(199





)













(1,169





)









Provision for doubtful accounts













518

















(267





)









Depreciation and amortization













35,020

















36,493













Amortization of right-of-use lease assets













61,521

















56,660













Lease impairment/(settlement)













—

















(1,175





)









Equity-based compensation expense













13,428

















11,048













Change in deferred taxes













2,134

















1,911













Change in receivables













10,465

















4,277













Change in inventories













(21,726





)













5,968













Change in other assets













(10,217





)













(6,314





)









Change in payables













11,897

















(15,420





)









Change in lease liabilities













(62,607





)













(57,385





)









Change in other liabilities













(640





)













(13,562





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













125,269

















105,354





































Cash flows from investing activities

























Proceeds from disposals of assets













188

















4,836













Capital expenditures













(51,538





)













(38,034





)









Purchases of investments













(6,783





)













(17,869





)









Proceeds from sales of investments













11,715

















23,337













Acquisitions













(24,772





)













(26,299





)









Net cash used for investing activities













(71,190





)













(54,029





)

































Cash flows from financing activities

























Payments on finance lease liabilities













(442





)













(346





)









Holdback payments for acquisitions













—

















(5,000





)









Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes













10,906

















6,241













Repurchases of common stock













(64,387





)













(40,022





)









Dividends paid to shareholders













(25,871





)













(24,177





)









Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)













(1,414





)













(1,172





)









Net cash used for financing activities













(81,208





)













(64,476





)

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents













620

















(348





)









Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(26,509





)













(13,499





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













341,098

















346,678













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





314,589













$





333,179





































Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities

























Capital expenditures included in payables









$





4,010













$





3,008

































(1)





Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









SEGMENT INFORMATION





























Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024













1/25/2025













1/27/2024













Sales











































Wholesale segment:









































Sales to external customers









$





255,028













$





260,542













$





770,031













$





760,531













Intersegment sales













107,970

















95,833

















307,764

















294,286













Wholesale segment sales













362,998

















356,375

















1,077,795

















1,054,817





















































Retail segment sales













227,667

















204,696

















651,601

















627,248





















































Corporate and Other:









































Sales to external customers













39,082

















35,168

















116,704

















105,713













Intersegment sales













1,580

















2,964

















4,753

















8,712













Corporate and Other sales













40,662

















38,132

















121,457

















114,425





















































Eliminations













(109,550





)













(98,797





)













(312,517





)













(302,998





)









Consolidated sales









$





521,777













$





500,406













$





1,538,336













$





1,493,492























































Operating Income (Loss)











































Wholesale segment









$





23,565













$





22,711













$





72,093













$





67,664













Retail segment













24,457

















22,313

















73,003

















79,512













Corporate and Other













(12,854





)













(12,463





)













(38,786





)













(46,477





)









Consolidated operating income









$





35,168













$





32,561













$





106,310













$





100,699



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





























Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended















(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)















1/25/2025













1/27/2024













1/25/2025













1/27/2024











GAAP gross profit









$





231,365













$





213,254













$





675,356













$





641,587













Purchase accounting charges (1)













—

















—

















140

















—













Supply chain optimization charges (2)













—

















205

















—

















3,966













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





231,365













$





213,459













$





675,496













$





645,553





















































GAAP SG&A









$





196,197













$





180,693













$





569,046













$





540,888













Purchase accounting charges (3)













(254





)













(254





)













(765





)













(762





)









Supply chain optimization charges (4)













—

















(2





)













—

















(1,857





)









Non-GAAP SG&A









$





195,943













$





180,437













$





568,281













$





538,269





















































GAAP operating income









$





35,168













$





32,561













$





106,310













$





100,699













Purchase accounting charges













254

















254

















905

















762













Supply chain optimization charges













—

















207

















—

















5,823













Non-GAAP operating income









$





35,422













$





33,022













$





107,215













$





107,284





















































GAAP income before income taxes









$





38,628













$





35,940













$





115,118













$





111,613













Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense













254

















254

















905

















810













Supply chain optimization charges













—

















207

















—

















5,823













Non-GAAP income before income taxes









$





38,882













$





36,401













$





116,023













$





118,246





















































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





28,429













$





28,640













$





84,625













$





83,318













Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense













254

















254

















905

















810













Tax effect of purchase accounting













(64





)













(51





)













(232





)













(198





)









Supply chain optimization charges













—

















207

















—

















5,823













Tax effect of supply chain optimization













—

















(42





)













—

















(1,427





)









Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





28,619













$





29,008













$





85,298













$





88,326





















































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")









$





0.68













$





0.66













$





2.00













$





1.92













Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share













—

















0.01

















0.01

















0.02













Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share













—

















—

















—

















0.10













Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")









$





0.68













$





0.67













$





2.01













$





2.04

































(1)





Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.









(2)





Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico.









(3)





Includes amortization of intangible assets.









(4)





The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets.



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









SEGMENT INFORMATION





























Quarter Ended













Nine Months Ended















(Amounts in thousands)















1/25/2025













% of sales













1/27/2024













% of sales













1/25/2025













% of sales













1/27/2024













% of sales











GAAP operating income (loss)









































































Wholesale segment









$





23,565













6.5%









$





22,711













6.4%









$





72,093













6.7%









$





67,664













6.4%









Retail segment













24,457













10.7%













22,313













10.9%













73,003













11.2%













79,512













12.7%









Corporate and Other













(12,854





)









N/M













(12,463





)









N/M













(38,786





)









N/M













(46,477





)









N/M









Consolidated GAAP operating income









$





35,168













6.7%









$





32,561













6.5%









$





106,310













6.9%









$





100,699













6.7%

















































































Non-GAAP items affecting operating income









































































Wholesale segment









$





55





















$





262





















$





166





















$





5,987





















Retail segment













—

























—

























140

























—





















Corporate and Other













199

























199

























599

























598





















Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income









$





254





















$





461





















$





905





















$





6,585





























































































Non-GAAP operating income (loss)









































































Wholesale segment









$





23,620













6.5%









$





22,973













6.4%









$





72,259













6.7%









$





73,651













7.0%









Retail segment













24,457













10.7%













22,313













10.9%













73,143













11.2%













79,512













12.7%









Corporate and Other













(12,655





)









N/M













(12,264





)









N/M













(38,187





)









N/M













(45,879





)









N/M









Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income









$





35,422













6.8%









$





33,022













6.6%









$





107,215













7.0%









$





107,284













7.2%

















































































N/M - Not Meaningful















































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.