La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports 3% Increase in Fourth Quarter Sales and Expands Retail Network Amid Economic Challenges

June 17, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

La-Z-Boy reported a 3% sales increase to $571 million in Q4 2025, with growth across segments and expanded retail footprint.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated announced strong fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results, reporting consolidated sales of $571 million for the quarter, a 3% increase year-over-year. The retail segment's sales saw an 8% rise, benefiting from the company's expansion of its La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, which now comprise 55% of its total network. The adjusted operating margin remained flat at 9.4%, despite challenges including a significant customer transition in their international wholesale business. For the entire fiscal year, consolidated sales reached $2.1 billion, also up 3%, while La-Z-Boy returned $113 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, with the latter increasing by 10%. Overall, the company remains optimistic about navigating ongoing economic uncertainties and driving long-term growth, as indicated by its strategic initiatives under the Century Vision strategy.

Potential Positives

  • Consolidated delivered sales for the fourth quarter reached $571 million, up 3% compared to the prior year, indicating consistent revenue growth.
  • The Retail segment saw a significant increase in sales by 8%, reflecting strong performance amidst challenging market conditions.
  • La-Z-Boy expanded its company-owned store network by six stores during the quarter, growing its footprint to 203 stores, representing 55% of the total network.
  • The company returned approximately $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, including a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend, showcasing a commitment to shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP operating income decreased by 41% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, indicating potential operational challenges.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share fell by 60% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about the company's profitability among investors.
  • There was a significant goodwill impairment of $20.6 million attributed to the UK businesses, highlighting issues with acquisitions and performance in that segment.

FAQ

What were La-Z-Boy's consolidated sales for Q4 2025?

La-Z-Boy's consolidated sales for Q4 2025 totaled $571 million, reflecting a 3% increase compared to the previous year.

How much did La-Z-Boy grow its company-owned store network?

La-Z-Boy expanded its company-owned store network by six stores, now totaling 203 locations, representing 55% of its total network.

What was the adjusted operating margin for La-Z-Boy in Q4 2025?

The adjusted operating margin for La-Z-Boy in Q4 2025 was 9.4%, remaining flat compared to the same period last year.

How did La-Z-Boy's diluted earnings per share (EPS) compare year-over-year?

La-Z-Boy's GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 for Q4 2025, down from $0.91 in Q4 2024.

What was La-Z-Boy's cash flow from operations for FY 2025?

La-Z-Boy generated operating cash flow of $187 million for the fiscal year 2025, representing an 18% increase from the prior year.

Full Release





Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights:





  • Consolidated delivered sales of $571 million


    • Up 3% versus prior year




  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 8%


    • Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

      ®

      network grew by a total of six stores; 203 company-owned store base now represents 55% of total network




  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%


  • GAAP operating margin of 5.2%; adjusted


    (1)


    operating margin of 9.4%, flat versus the year ago period


  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36 and adjusted


    (1)


    diluted EPS of $0.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items


  • Delivered sales exceeded high end of guidance range and adjusted


    (1)


    operating margin at high end of guidance range


  • Generated $62 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, up 17% versus prior year









Fiscal 2025 Highlights:





  • Consolidated delivered sales of $2.1 billion


    • Up 3% versus prior year




  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 5%


    • Added 11 newly opened stores, one of the largest yearly expansions in company history, and acquired seven independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

      ®

      stores




  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%


  • Joybird delivered sales increased 5%


  • GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; adjusted


    (1)


    operating margin of 7.6%, down 20 basis points versus a year ago


  • GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 and adjusted


    (1)


    diluted EPS of $2.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items


  • Generated $187 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 18% versus prior year


  • Returned $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends


    • Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase









MONROE, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported strong fourth quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $571 million, growing 3% against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin was 5.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on an adjusted


(1)


basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36 on a GAAP basis and $0.92 on an adjusted


(1)


basis, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items. The company returned $113 million to shareholders for the year, up over 30% versus the prior year.



Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

®

) grew 3% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 5% versus a year ago. Continued challenges in the housing market with stubbornly high mortgage rates and increased volatility in the global economy negatively influenced consumer sentiment and had an adverse impact on industry trends. Industry data for the quarter was mixed with public company peers noting same-store sales of relatively flat to declines in the mid-teen range, while the broader industry data as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated an increase in the mid-single digits.



Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the ongoing strengthening of our brand and operations under our Century Vision strategy. We executed well throughout the year with sales growth across all of our segments and four consecutive quarters of top line growth, even as the industry contends with depressed housing fundamentals and growing macro uncertainty. We are controlling what we can control with distinct strategies and initiatives across each of our businesses. In Retail, we continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business, own the entire end-to-end consumer experience, and develop more value-added consumer insights. Through opening net new stores and also acquiring existing independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

®

, we reached a new milestone in the quarter, growing our company-owned store footprint to over 200 stores, nearly doubling our store count over the last 10 years, and now owning 55% of the total network. In Wholesale, we continue to expand our brand reach with compatible strategic partners to serve more consumers. Additionally, we are successfully driving scale and efficiencies in our supply chain. This is highlighted by our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business achieving sales growth and margin expansion for four consecutive quarters during fiscal 2025, and continuing to strengthen as we initiate our multi-year distribution and delivery redesign.”



Whittington added, “Even as we expect global economic uncertainty to continue challenging consumers in the near term, we are confident in the strength of our business model to outperform our peers and deliver strong financial performance. La-Z-Boy is an iconic brand in a highly fragmented market. We have successfully navigated challenging times throughout our 98-year history by delivering comfort and quality to our consumers. A strong balance sheet combined with an agile supply chain provides us a position of strength in the industry. We will continue to execute our playbook to mitigate an ever changing environment and drive long-term profitable growth and returns for all stakeholders.”





First Quarter Outlook



:



Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We delivered growth and strong financial results in what was another challenging year for the industry. We continue to control what we can control and are executing against our Century Vision strategy, which will enable growth through our centennial and beyond. I am pleased with our progress, and our ability to deliver results at or above the high end of our sales and margin expectations for the fourth quarter, even in light of considerable volatility during the quarter. Given higher levels of uncertainty in the broader economic climate, we expect the industry outlook to continue to be volatile and we are planning prudently to navigate the year ahead. We expect to continue to outperform the industry, driven by growth in our company-owned Retail segment and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. Assuming no significant changes in external factors, we expect fiscal first quarter sales to be in the range of $490-$510 million, reflecting modest growth in a challenged consumer environment. We expect adjusted operating margin


(2)


to be in the range of 5.5-7.0%, including the impact of transitory pressure from our UK and Joybird businesses, as well as investment in our distribution network and home delivery redesign project. Also, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown.”




Key Results:





































































































































































































































































































































































(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)


Quarter Ended




Year Ended




4/26/2025


4/27/2024


Change


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


Change

Sales

$
570,871


$
553,535


3%


$
2,109,207


$
2,047,027


3%














GAAP operating income


29,527



50,097


(41)%



135,837



150,796


(10)%

Adjusted operating income


53,611



52,114


3%



160,826



159,398


1%














GAAP operating margin


5.2%



9.1%


(390) bps



6.4%



7.4%


(100) bps

Adjusted operating margin


9.4%



9.4%


0 bps



7.6%



7.8%


(20) bps














GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


14,931



39,308


(62)%



99,556



122,626


(19)%

Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


38,392



40,811


(6)%



123,745



129,131


(4)%














Diluted weighted average common shares


41,942



42,974





42,345



43,280
















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$
0.36


$
0.91


(60)%


$
2.35


$
2.83


(17)%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$
0.92


$
0.95


(3)%


$
2.92


$
2.98


(2)%




Liquidity Measures:


Year Ended




Year Ended



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


Free Cash Flow






Cash Returns to Shareholders




Operating cash flow

$
187,271


$
158,127


Share repurchases

$
77,930

$
52,773

Capital expenditures


(74,280
)


(53,551
)

Dividends


34,955


32,665

Free cash flow

$
112,991


$
104,576


Cash returns to shareholders

$
112,885

$
85,438




























(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$
328,449

$
341,098





Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter



:




  • Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $571 million versus last year, primarily driven by acquisitions and new stores in the Retail segment, and continued momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business


  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 9.1%


    • Consolidated adjusted


      (1)


      operating margin was flat at 9.4% versus the year ago period, as lower input costs (reduced commodity prices and improved sourcing) and leverage on marketing investments were offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business as well as acceleration of tariff expenses in the quarter




  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 versus $0.91, and adjusted


    (1)


    diluted EPS totaled $0.92 versus $0.95 last year in the comparable period. GAAP and adjusted


    (1)


    diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 both include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items








Retail Segment:




  • Sales:


    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

      ®

      stores) increased 3% compared to the year ago period driven primarily by new and acquired stores


      • Written same-store sales decreased 5%, as continued weakness in industry traffic was partially offset by higher average ticket and design sales




    • Delivered sales increased 8% to $247 million versus last year, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores and positive delivered same-store sales growth




  • Operating Margin:


    • GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, versus 14.1% and $32 million in the prior period, respectively


      • Adjusted


        (1)


        operating margin and adjusted


        (1)


        operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, down 110 basis points, and flat, respectively, due to investment in new stores












Wholesale Segment:




  • Sales:


    • Sales increased 2% to $402 million, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business partially offset by the continued impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business




  • Operating Margin:


    • GAAP operating margin decreased to 2.5% versus 8.1%


      • Adjusted


        (1)


        operating margin was 8.5%, flat versus the year ago as gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales were largely unchanged. Continued margin expansion in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business was offset by the margin impact of a significant customer transition in the international wholesale business as well as incremental tariff expenses in the quarter












Corporate & Other:




  • Joybird written sales decreased 21% as recent economic and industry trends disproportionately impacted the Joybird online consumer


  • Delivered sales decreased 2% to $36 million as positive growth within existing stores was offset by declines in the online business


  • Joybird adjusted


    (1)


    operating margin was positive in the fourth quarter, relatively flat versus prior year









Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2025



:




  • Ended the quarter with $328 million in cash


    (3)


    and no external debt


  • Generated $187 million in cash from operating activities (up 18% from the prior year) including $62 million in the fourth quarter (up 17% from the prior year comparable period), versus $158 million in Fiscal 2024 and $53 million in last year's fourth quarter


  • Invested $74 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

    ®

    (new stores and remodels)


  • Returned approximately $113 million to shareholders, including $78 million in share repurchases and $35 million in dividends, which was raised by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase









Conference Call



:



La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 546047.



The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at


https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/


. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 52510. The webcast replay will be available for one year.





Investor Relations Contact



:



Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538


mark.becks@la-z-boy.com





Media Contact



:



Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652


cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com





About La-Z-Boy



:



La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.



The Retail segment consists of over 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

®

stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

®

that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird

®

, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for Furniture Galleries

®

and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid

®

, American Drew

®

, and Hammary

®

provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:

https://www.la-z-boy.com/

.





Notes



:





(1)



Beginning in FY2025 Q4, the company renamed all of its Non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, Non-GAAP diluted EPS has been renamed to adjusted diluted EPS


. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information.





Adjusted amounts for the




fourth




quarter of fiscal




2025




exclude:






  • a


    $20.6 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.49


    per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("UK") wholesale and manufacturing businesses,


    which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this busi

    ness.



  • a


    $3.2 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.07


    per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions




  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling


    $0.3 million


    pre-tax, or less than


    $0.01


    per diluted share, all included in operating income










Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:






  • a


    $1.7 million


    pre-tax, or less than


    $0.03


    per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions




  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling


    $0.3 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.01


    per diluted share, all included in operating income










Adjusted amounts for full fiscal




2025




exclude:






  • a


    $20.6 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.48


    per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our UK wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.




  • a


    $3.2 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.07


    per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions




  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling


    $1.2 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.02


    per diluted share, all included in operating income










Adjusted amounts for full fiscal




2024




exclude:






  • a


    $7.5 million


    pre-tax, or


    $0.13


    per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions




  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling


    $1.2 million


    pre-tax. or


    $0.02


    per share, with


    $1.1 million


    included in operating income and


    $0.1 million


    included in interest expense










(2)



This reference to



adjusted operating margin



for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.




Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





(3)




Cash



includes cash and cash equivalents.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



:



This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.



The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.





Adjusted Financial Measures



:



In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, goodwill impairment charges, and purchase accounting charges. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2025 include asset impairment costs and severance costs related to our United Kingdom wholesale businesses. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2024 include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.



Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





Quarter Ended


Year Ended



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


4/26/2025


4/27/2024

Sales

$
570,871


$
553,535


$
2,109,207


$
2,047,027

Cost of sales


319,809



313,452



1,182,789



1,165,357

Gross profit


251,062



240,083



926,418



881,670

Selling, general and administrative expense


200,954



189,986



770,000



730,874

Goodwill impairment


20,581








20,581






Operating income


29,527



50,097



135,837



150,796

Interest expense


(134
)


(126
)


(545
)


(455
)

Interest income


3,258



4,260



14,877



15,482

Other income (expense), net


(635
)


(92
)


(3,035
)


(71
)

Income before income taxes


32,016



54,139



147,134



165,752

Income tax expense


16,666



13,807



46,182



41,116

Net income


15,350



40,332



100,952



124,636

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(419
)


(1,024
)


(1,396
)


(2,010
)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$
14,931


$
39,308


$
99,556


$
122,626










Basic weighted average common shares


41,208



42,499



41,601



42,878

Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$
0.36


$
0.92


$
2.39


$
2.86











Diluted weighted average common shares


41,942



42,974



42,345



43,280

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$
0.36


$
0.91


$
2.35


$
2.83






























































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024

Current assets




Cash and equivalents

$
328,449


$
341,098

Receivables, net of allowance of $5,042 at 4/26/2025 and $5,076 at 4/27/2024


139,533



139,213

Inventories, net


255,285



263,237

Other current assets


82,421



93,260

Total current assets


805,688



836,808

Property, plant and equipment, net


339,212



298,224

Goodwill


205,590



214,453

Other intangible assets, net


51,161



47,251

Deferred income taxes – long-term


7,349



10,283

Right of use lease asset


452,848



446,466

Other long-term assets, net


60,314



59,957

Total assets

$
1,922,162


$
1,913,442






Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$
95,984


$
96,486

Lease liabilities, short-term


80,592



77,027

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


244,215



263,768

Total current liabilities


420,791



437,281

Lease liability, long-term


410,265



404,724

Other long-term liabilities


59,130



58,077

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued










Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025 and 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024


41,164



42,440

Capital in excess of par value


385,601



368,485

Retained earnings


597,432



598,009

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,574
)


(5,870
)

Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity


1,020,623



1,003,064

Noncontrolling interests


11,353



10,296

Total equity


1,031,976



1,013,360

Total liabilities and equity

$
1,922,162


$
1,913,442






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$
100,952


$
124,636

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities




(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets


1,998



1,101

(Gain)/loss on sale of investments


(235
)


(1,199
)

Provision for doubtful accounts


851



511

Depreciation and amortization


46,667



48,552

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets


76,964



76,133

Lease impairment/(settlement)







(1,175
)

Equity-based compensation expense


17,400



14,426

Goodwill impairment


20,581






Change in deferred taxes


5,116



(3,268
)

Change in receivables


(1,906
)


(16,811
)

Change in inventories


12,792



19,877

Change in other assets


8,701



10,303

Change in payables


(2,066
)


(8,606
)

Change in lease liabilities


(78,609
)


(76,766
)

Change in other liabilities


(21,935
)


(29,587
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


187,271



158,127






Cash flows from investing activities




Proceeds from disposals of assets


412



4,972

Capital expenditures


(74,280
)


(53,551
)

Purchases of investments


(6,990
)


(18,351
)

Proceeds from sales of investments


11,994



24,816

Acquisitions


(29,525
)


(39,440
)

Net cash used for investing activities


(98,389
)


(81,554
)






Cash flows from financing activities




Payments on finance lease liabilities


(663
)


(489
)

Holdback payments for acquisitions







(5,000
)

Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes


12,350



10,872

Repurchases of common stock


(77,930
)


(52,773
)

Dividends paid to shareholders


(34,955
)


(32,665
)

Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)


(1,414
)


(1,172
)

Net cash used for financing activities


(102,612
)


(81,227
)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


1,081



(926
)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(12,649
)


(5,580
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


341,098



346,678

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$
328,449


$
341,098






Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities




Capital expenditures included in payables

$
7,234


$
5,952


















(1
)
Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.





















































































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




SEGMENT INFORMATION





Quarter Ended


Year Ended



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


Sales








Wholesale segment:








Sales to external customers

$
286,883


$
287,900


$
1,056,914


$
1,048,431

Intersegment sales


115,141



104,561



422,905



398,847

Wholesale segment sales


402,024



392,461



1,479,819



1,447,278










Retail segment sales


246,769



227,878



898,370



855,126










Corporate and Other:








Sales to external customers


37,219



37,757



153,923



143,470

Intersegment sales


1,799



1,587



6,552



10,299

Corporate and Other sales


39,018



39,344



160,475



153,769










Eliminations


(116,940
)


(106,148
)


(429,457
)


(409,146
)

Consolidated sales

$
570,871


$
553,535


$
2,109,207


$
2,047,027











Operating Income (Loss)








Wholesale segment

$
10,120


$
31,709


$
82,213


$
99,373

Retail segment


32,414



32,170



105,417



111,682

Corporate and Other


(13,007
)


(13,782
)


(51,793
)


(60,259
)

Consolidated operating income

$
29,527


$
50,097


$
135,837


$
150,796






























































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL


DATA



Fiscal


2025



Fiscal Quarter Ended


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)



(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


7/27/2024


10/26/2024


1/25/2025


4/26/2025

Sales

$
495,532


$
521,027


$
521,777


$
570,871

Cost of sales


282,189



290,379



290,412



319,809

Gross profit


213,343



230,648



231,365



251,062

Selling, general and administrative expense


180,973



191,876



196,197



200,954

Goodwill impairment

















20,581

Operating income


32,370



38,772



35,168



29,527

Interest expense


(210
)


(99
)


(102
)


(134
)

Interest income


4,424



3,730



3,465



3,258

Other income (expense), net


(618
)


(1,879
)


97



(635
)

Income before income taxes


35,966



40,524



38,628



32,016

Income tax expense


9,162



10,671



9,683



16,666

Net income


26,804



29,853



28,945



15,350

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(645
)


184



(516
)


(419
)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$
26,159


$
30,037


$
28,429


$
14,931

Diluted weighted average common shares


42,564



42,154



42,103



41,942

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$
0.61


$
0.71


$
0.68


$
0.36





































































































































































































































































































































Fiscal


2024



Fiscal Quarter Ended


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)



(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


7/29/2023


10/28/2023


1/27/2024


4/27/2024

Sales

$
481,651


$
511,435


$
500,406


$
553,535

Cost of sales


275,923



288,830



287,152



313,452

Gross profit


205,728



222,605



213,254



240,083

Selling, general and administrative expense


171,202



188,993



180,693



189,986

Operating income


34,526



33,612



32,561



50,097

Interest expense


(122
)


(101
)


(106
)


(126
)

Interest income


3,056



4,042



4,124



4,260

Other income (expense), net


556



104



(639
)


(92
)

Income before income taxes


38,016



37,657



35,940



54,139

Income tax expense


10,090



9,963



7,256



13,807

Net income


27,926



27,694



28,684



40,332

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(447
)


(495
)


(44
)


(1,024
)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$
27,479


$
27,199


$
28,640


$
39,308

Diluted weighted average common shares


43,333



43,401



43,195



42,974

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$
0.63


$
0.63


$
0.66


$
0.91


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES





Quarter Ended


Year Ended



(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


4/26/2025


4/27/2024


4/26/2025


4/27/2024

GAAP gross profit

$
251,062


$
240,083


$
926,418


$
881,670

Purchase accounting charges (1)







89



140



89

Supply chain optimization charges (2)


1,123



502



1,123



4,468

Adjusted gross profit

$
252,185


$
240,674


$
927,681


$
886,227










GAAP SG&A

$
200,954


$
189,986


$
770,000


$
730,874

Purchase accounting charges (3)


(256
)


(254
)


(1,021
)


(1,016
)

Supply chain optimization charges (4)


(2,124
)


(1,172
)


(2,124
)


(3,029
)

Adjusted SG&A

$
198,574


$
188,560


$
766,855


$
726,829










GAAP operating income

$
29,527


$
50,097


$
135,837


$
150,796

Purchase accounting charges


256



343



1,161



1,105

Supply chain optimization charges


3,247



1,674



3,247



7,497

Goodwill impairment


20,581








20,581






Adjusted operating income

$
53,611


$
52,114


$
160,826


$
159,398










GAAP income before income taxes

$
32,016


$
54,139


$
147,134


$
165,752

Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense


256



343



1,161



1,153

Supply chain optimization charges


3,247



1,674



3,247



7,497

Goodwill impairment


20,581








20,581






Adjusted income before income taxes

$
56,100


$
56,156


$
172,123


$
174,402










GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$
14,931


$
39,308


$
99,556


$
122,626

Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense


256



343



1,161



1,153

Tax effect of purchase accounting


(79
)


(87
)


(317
)


(286
)

Supply chain optimization charges


3,247



1,674



3,247



7,497

Tax effect of supply chain optimization


(545
)


(427
)


(483
)


(1,859
)

Goodwill impairment


20,581








20,581






Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$
38,392


$
40,811


$
123,745


$
129,131










GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")

$
0.36


$
0.91


$
2.35


$
2.83

Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share







0.01



0.02



0.02

Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share


0.07



0.03



0.07



0.13

Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share


0.49








0.48






Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")

$
0.92


$
0.95


$
2.92


$
2.98































(1
)
Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.

(2
)
Fiscal 2025 includes severance charges relating to manufacturing optimization actions in the United Kingdom. Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico.

(3
)
Includes amortization of intangible assets.

(4
)
Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the United Kingdom. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES




SEGMENT INFORMATION





Quarter Ended


Year Ended



(Amounts in thousands)


4/26/2025


% of sales


4/27/2024


% of sales


4/26/2025


% of sales


4/27/2024


% of sales

GAAP operating income (loss)
















Wholesale segment

$
10,120


2.5%

$
31,709


8.1%


$
82,213


5.6%

$
99,373


6.9%

Retail segment


32,414


13.1%


32,170


14.1%



105,417


11.7%


111,682


13.1%

Corporate and Other


(13,007
)

N/M


(13,782
)

N/M


(51,793
)

N/M


(60,259
)

N/M

Consolidated GAAP operating income

$
29,527


5.2%

$
50,097


9.1%


$
135,837


6.4%

$
150,796


7.4%


















Adjusted items affecting operating income
















Wholesale segment

$
23,885




$
1,729




$
24,052




$
7,715



Retail segment









89





140





89



Corporate and Other


199





199





797





798



Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income

$
24,084




$
2,017




$
24,989




$
8,602




















Adjusted operating income (loss)
















Wholesale segment

$
34,005


8.5%

$
33,438


8.5%


$
106,265


7.2%

$
107,088


7.4%

Retail segment


32,414


13.1%


32,259


14.2%



105,557


11.7%


111,771


13.1%

Corporate and Other


(12,808
)

N/M


(13,583
)

N/M


(50,996
)

N/M


(59,461
)

N/M

Consolidated adjusted operating income

$
53,611


9.4%

$
52,114


9.4%


$
160,826


7.6%

$
159,398


7.8%


















N/M - Not Meaningful




















