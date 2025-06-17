La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports 3% Increase in Fourth Quarter Sales and Expands Retail Network Amid Economic Challenges

La-Z-Boy reported a 3% sales increase to $571 million in Q4 2025, with growth across segments and expanded retail footprint.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated announced strong fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results, reporting consolidated sales of $571 million for the quarter, a 3% increase year-over-year. The retail segment's sales saw an 8% rise, benefiting from the company's expansion of its La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, which now comprise 55% of its total network. The adjusted operating margin remained flat at 9.4%, despite challenges including a significant customer transition in their international wholesale business. For the entire fiscal year, consolidated sales reached $2.1 billion, also up 3%, while La-Z-Boy returned $113 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, with the latter increasing by 10%. Overall, the company remains optimistic about navigating ongoing economic uncertainties and driving long-term growth, as indicated by its strategic initiatives under the Century Vision strategy.

Potential Positives

Consolidated delivered sales for the fourth quarter reached $571 million, up 3% compared to the prior year, indicating consistent revenue growth.

The Retail segment saw a significant increase in sales by 8%, reflecting strong performance amidst challenging market conditions.

La-Z-Boy expanded its company-owned store network by six stores during the quarter, growing its footprint to 203 stores, representing 55% of the total network.

The company returned approximately $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, including a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend, showcasing a commitment to shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

GAAP operating income decreased by 41% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, indicating potential operational challenges.

GAAP diluted earnings per share fell by 60% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about the company's profitability among investors.

There was a significant goodwill impairment of $20.6 million attributed to the UK businesses, highlighting issues with acquisitions and performance in that segment.

FAQ

What were La-Z-Boy's consolidated sales for Q4 2025?

La-Z-Boy's consolidated sales for Q4 2025 totaled $571 million, reflecting a 3% increase compared to the previous year.

How much did La-Z-Boy grow its company-owned store network?

La-Z-Boy expanded its company-owned store network by six stores, now totaling 203 locations, representing 55% of its total network.

What was the adjusted operating margin for La-Z-Boy in Q4 2025?

The adjusted operating margin for La-Z-Boy in Q4 2025 was 9.4%, remaining flat compared to the same period last year.

How did La-Z-Boy's diluted earnings per share (EPS) compare year-over-year?

La-Z-Boy's GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 for Q4 2025, down from $0.91 in Q4 2024.

What was La-Z-Boy's cash flow from operations for FY 2025?

La-Z-Boy generated operating cash flow of $187 million for the fiscal year 2025, representing an 18% increase from the prior year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights:











Consolidated delivered sales of $571 million





Up 3% versus prior year







Consolidated delivered sales of $571 million



Retail segment delivered sales increased 8%





Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



network grew by a total of six stores; 203 company-owned store base now represents 55% of total network







Retail segment delivered sales increased 8%



Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%



Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%



GAAP operating margin of 5.2%; adjusted





(1)





operating margin of 9.4%, flat versus the year ago period



GAAP operating margin of 5.2%; adjusted operating margin of 9.4%, flat versus the year ago period



GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36 and adjusted





(1)





diluted EPS of $0.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items



GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items



Delivered sales exceeded high end of guidance range and adjusted





(1)





operating margin at high end of guidance range



Delivered sales exceeded high end of guidance range and adjusted operating margin at high end of guidance range



Generated $62 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, up 17% versus prior year



















Fiscal 2025 Highlights:











Consolidated delivered sales of $2.1 billion





Up 3% versus prior year







Consolidated delivered sales of $2.1 billion



Retail segment delivered sales increased 5%





Added 11 newly opened stores, one of the largest yearly expansions in company history, and acquired seven independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores



®



stores







Retail segment delivered sales increased 5%



Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%



Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%



Joybird delivered sales increased 5%



Joybird delivered sales increased 5%



GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; adjusted





(1)





operating margin of 7.6%, down 20 basis points versus a year ago



GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; adjusted operating margin of 7.6%, down 20 basis points versus a year ago



GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 and adjusted





(1)





diluted EPS of $2.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items



GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items



Generated $187 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 18% versus prior year



Generated $187 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 18% versus prior year



Returned $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends





Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase















Returned $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends





MONROE, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported strong fourth quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $571 million, growing 3% against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin was 5.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on an adjusted





(1)





basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36 on a GAAP basis and $0.92 on an adjusted





(1)





basis, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items. The company returned $113 million to shareholders for the year, up over 30% versus the prior year.





Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



) grew 3% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 5% versus a year ago. Continued challenges in the housing market with stubbornly high mortgage rates and increased volatility in the global economy negatively influenced consumer sentiment and had an adverse impact on industry trends. Industry data for the quarter was mixed with public company peers noting same-store sales of relatively flat to declines in the mid-teen range, while the broader industry data as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated an increase in the mid-single digits.





Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the ongoing strengthening of our brand and operations under our Century Vision strategy. We executed well throughout the year with sales growth across all of our segments and four consecutive quarters of top line growth, even as the industry contends with depressed housing fundamentals and growing macro uncertainty. We are controlling what we can control with distinct strategies and initiatives across each of our businesses. In Retail, we continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business, own the entire end-to-end consumer experience, and develop more value-added consumer insights. Through opening net new stores and also acquiring existing independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



, we reached a new milestone in the quarter, growing our company-owned store footprint to over 200 stores, nearly doubling our store count over the last 10 years, and now owning 55% of the total network. In Wholesale, we continue to expand our brand reach with compatible strategic partners to serve more consumers. Additionally, we are successfully driving scale and efficiencies in our supply chain. This is highlighted by our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business achieving sales growth and margin expansion for four consecutive quarters during fiscal 2025, and continuing to strengthen as we initiate our multi-year distribution and delivery redesign.”





Whittington added, “Even as we expect global economic uncertainty to continue challenging consumers in the near term, we are confident in the strength of our business model to outperform our peers and deliver strong financial performance. La-Z-Boy is an iconic brand in a highly fragmented market. We have successfully navigated challenging times throughout our 98-year history by delivering comfort and quality to our consumers. A strong balance sheet combined with an agile supply chain provides us a position of strength in the industry. We will continue to execute our playbook to mitigate an ever changing environment and drive long-term profitable growth and returns for all stakeholders.”









First Quarter Outlook







:







Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We delivered growth and strong financial results in what was another challenging year for the industry. We continue to control what we can control and are executing against our Century Vision strategy, which will enable growth through our centennial and beyond. I am pleased with our progress, and our ability to deliver results at or above the high end of our sales and margin expectations for the fourth quarter, even in light of considerable volatility during the quarter. Given higher levels of uncertainty in the broader economic climate, we expect the industry outlook to continue to be volatile and we are planning prudently to navigate the year ahead. We expect to continue to outperform the industry, driven by growth in our company-owned Retail segment and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. Assuming no significant changes in external factors, we expect fiscal first quarter sales to be in the range of $490-$510 million, reflecting modest growth in a challenged consumer environment. We expect adjusted operating margin





(2)





to be in the range of 5.5-7.0%, including the impact of transitory pressure from our UK and Joybird businesses, as well as investment in our distribution network and home delivery redesign project. Also, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown.”







Key Results:















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)























Quarter Ended





















Year Ended

























4/26/2025













4/27/2024













Change













4/26/2025













4/27/2024













Change











Sales









$





570,871













$





553,535













3%













$





2,109,207













$





2,047,027













3%





































































GAAP operating income













29,527

















50,097













(41)%

















135,837

















150,796













(10)%













Adjusted operating income













53,611

















52,114













3%

















160,826

















159,398













1%





































































GAAP operating margin













5.2%

















9.1%













(390) bps

















6.4%

















7.4%













(100) bps













Adjusted operating margin













9.4%

















9.4%













0 bps

















7.6%

















7.8%













(20) bps





































































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated













14,931

















39,308













(62)%

















99,556

















122,626













(19)%













Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated













38,392

















40,811













(6)%

















123,745

















129,131













(4)%





































































Diluted weighted average common shares













41,942

















42,974

























42,345

















43,280













































































GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.36













$





0.91













(60)%













$





2.35













$





2.83













(17)%













Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$





0.92













$





0.95













(3)%













$





2.92













$





2.98













(2)%























Liquidity Measures:





















Year Ended





















Year Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024













Free Cash Flow





























Cash Returns to Shareholders



























Operating cash flow









$





187,271













$





158,127













Share repurchases









$





77,930









$





52,773









Capital expenditures













(74,280





)













(53,551





)









Dividends













34,955













32,665









Free cash flow









$





112,991













$





104,576













Cash returns to shareholders









$





112,885









$





85,438

























(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024











Cash and cash equivalents









$





328,449









$





341,098





















Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter







:









Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $571 million versus last year, primarily driven by acquisitions and new stores in the Retail segment, and continued momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business



Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $571 million versus last year, primarily driven by acquisitions and new stores in the Retail segment, and continued momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business



Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 9.1%





Consolidated adjusted





(1)





operating margin was flat at 9.4% versus the year ago period, as lower input costs (reduced commodity prices and improved sourcing) and leverage on marketing investments were offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business as well as acceleration of tariff expenses in the quarter







Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 9.1%



GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 versus $0.91, and adjusted





(1)





diluted EPS totaled $0.92 versus $0.95 last year in the comparable period. GAAP and adjusted





(1)





diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 both include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items

















Retail Segment:









Sales:





Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores) increased 3% compared to the year ago period driven primarily by new and acquired stores





Written same-store sales decreased 5%, as continued weakness in industry traffic was partially offset by higher average ticket and design sales









Delivered sales increased 8% to $247 million versus last year, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores and positive delivered same-store sales growth







Sales:



Operating Margin:





GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, versus 14.1% and $32 million in the prior period, respectively





Adjusted





(1)





operating margin and adjusted





(1)





operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, down 110 basis points, and flat, respectively, due to investment in new stores



















Operating Margin:







Wholesale Segment:









Sales:





Sales increased 2% to $402 million, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business partially offset by the continued impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business







Sales:



Operating Margin:





GAAP operating margin decreased to 2.5% versus 8.1%





Adjusted





(1)





operating margin was 8.5%, flat versus the year ago as gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales were largely unchanged. Continued margin expansion in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business was offset by the margin impact of a significant customer transition in the international wholesale business as well as incremental tariff expenses in the quarter



















Operating Margin:







Corporate & Other:









Joybird written sales decreased 21% as recent economic and industry trends disproportionately impacted the Joybird online consumer



Joybird written sales decreased 21% as recent economic and industry trends disproportionately impacted the Joybird online consumer



Delivered sales decreased 2% to $36 million as positive growth within existing stores was offset by declines in the online business



Delivered sales decreased 2% to $36 million as positive growth within existing stores was offset by declines in the online business



Joybird adjusted





(1)





operating margin was positive in the fourth quarter, relatively flat versus prior year



















Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2025







:









Ended the quarter with $328 million in cash





(3)





and no external debt



Ended the quarter with $328 million in cash and no external debt



Generated $187 million in cash from operating activities (up 18% from the prior year) including $62 million in the fourth quarter (up 17% from the prior year comparable period), versus $158 million in Fiscal 2024 and $53 million in last year's fourth quarter



Generated $187 million in cash from operating activities (up 18% from the prior year) including $62 million in the fourth quarter (up 17% from the prior year comparable period), versus $158 million in Fiscal 2024 and $53 million in last year's fourth quarter



Invested $74 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



(new stores and remodels)



Invested $74 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries (new stores and remodels)



Returned approximately $113 million to shareholders, including $78 million in share repurchases and $35 million in dividends, which was raised by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase



















Conference Call







:







La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 546047.





The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at





https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/





. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 52510. The webcast replay will be available for one year.









Investor Relations Contact







:







Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









Media Contact







:







Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652





cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com









About La-Z-Boy







:







La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of over 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



®



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for Furniture Galleries



®



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



®



, American Drew



®



, and Hammary



®



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:



https://www.la-z-boy.com/



.









Notes







:











(1)







Beginning in FY2025 Q4, the company renamed all of its Non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, Non-GAAP diluted EPS has been renamed to adjusted diluted EPS





. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information.











Adjusted amounts for the









fourth









quarter of fiscal









2025









exclude:













a





$20.6 million





pre-tax, or





$0.49





per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("UK") wholesale and manufacturing businesses,





which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this busi



ness.



a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("UK") wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this busi ness.





a





$3.2 million





pre-tax, or





$0.07





per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions





a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions





purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$0.3 million





pre-tax, or less than





$0.01





per diluted share, all included in operating income





















Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:













a





$1.7 million





pre-tax, or less than





$0.03





per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions





a $1.7 million pre-tax, or less than $0.03 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions





purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$0.3 million





pre-tax, or





$0.01





per diluted share, all included in operating income





















Adjusted amounts for full fiscal









2025









exclude:













a





$20.6 million





pre-tax, or





$0.48





per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our UK wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.





a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our UK wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.





a





$3.2 million





pre-tax, or





$0.07





per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions





a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions





purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$1.2 million





pre-tax, or





$0.02





per diluted share, all included in operating income





















Adjusted amounts for full fiscal









2024









exclude:













a





$7.5 million





pre-tax, or





$0.13





per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions





a $7.5 million pre-tax, or $0.13 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions





purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling





$1.2 million





pre-tax. or





$0.02





per share, with





$1.1 million





included in operating income and





$0.1 million





included in interest expense





















(2)







This reference to







adjusted operating margin







for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.









Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(3)









Cash







includes cash and cash equivalents.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







:







This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.









Adjusted Financial Measures







:







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, goodwill impairment charges, and purchase accounting charges. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2025 include asset impairment costs and severance costs related to our United Kingdom wholesale businesses. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2024 include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.





Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.



























LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





























Quarter Ended













Year Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024













4/26/2025













4/27/2024











Sales









$





570,871













$





553,535













$





2,109,207













$





2,047,027













Cost of sales













319,809

















313,452

















1,182,789

















1,165,357













Gross profit













251,062

















240,083

















926,418

















881,670













Selling, general and administrative expense













200,954

















189,986

















770,000

















730,874













Goodwill impairment













20,581

















—

















20,581

















—













Operating income













29,527

















50,097

















135,837

















150,796













Interest expense













(134





)













(126





)













(545





)













(455





)









Interest income













3,258

















4,260

















14,877

















15,482













Other income (expense), net













(635





)













(92





)













(3,035





)













(71





)









Income before income taxes













32,016

















54,139

















147,134

















165,752













Income tax expense













16,666

















13,807

















46,182

















41,116













Net income













15,350

















40,332

















100,952

















124,636













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(419





)













(1,024





)













(1,396





)













(2,010





)









Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





14,931













$





39,308













$





99,556













$





122,626





















































Basic weighted average common shares













41,208

















42,499

















41,601

















42,878













Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.36













$





0.92













$





2.39













$





2.86













​









































Diluted weighted average common shares













41,942

















42,974

















42,345

















43,280













Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.36













$





0.91













$





2.35













$





2.83



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET























(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024











Current assets

























Cash and equivalents









$





328,449













$





341,098













Receivables, net of allowance of $5,042 at 4/26/2025 and $5,076 at 4/27/2024













139,533

















139,213













Inventories, net













255,285

















263,237













Other current assets













82,421

















93,260













Total current assets













805,688

















836,808













Property, plant and equipment, net













339,212

















298,224













Goodwill













205,590

















214,453













Other intangible assets, net













51,161

















47,251













Deferred income taxes – long-term













7,349

















10,283













Right of use lease asset













452,848

















446,466













Other long-term assets, net













60,314

















59,957













Total assets









$





1,922,162













$





1,913,442





































Current liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





95,984













$





96,486













Lease liabilities, short-term













80,592

















77,027













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













244,215

















263,768













Total current liabilities













420,791

















437,281













Lease liability, long-term













410,265

















404,724













Other long-term liabilities













59,130

















58,077













Shareholders' Equity

























Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued













—

















—













Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025 and 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024













41,164

















42,440













Capital in excess of par value













385,601

















368,485













Retained earnings













597,432

















598,009













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(3,574





)













(5,870





)









Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity













1,020,623

















1,003,064













Noncontrolling interests













11,353

















10,296













Total equity













1,031,976

















1,013,360













Total liabilities and equity









$





1,922,162













$





1,913,442



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





























Year Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024











Cash flows from operating activities

























Net income









$





100,952













$





124,636













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities

























(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets













1,998

















1,101













(Gain)/loss on sale of investments













(235





)













(1,199





)









Provision for doubtful accounts













851

















511













Depreciation and amortization













46,667

















48,552













Amortization of right-of-use lease assets













76,964

















76,133













Lease impairment/(settlement)













—

















(1,175





)









Equity-based compensation expense













17,400

















14,426













Goodwill impairment













20,581

















—













Change in deferred taxes













5,116

















(3,268





)









Change in receivables













(1,906





)













(16,811





)









Change in inventories













12,792

















19,877













Change in other assets













8,701

















10,303













Change in payables













(2,066





)













(8,606





)









Change in lease liabilities













(78,609





)













(76,766





)









Change in other liabilities













(21,935





)













(29,587





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













187,271

















158,127





































Cash flows from investing activities

























Proceeds from disposals of assets













412

















4,972













Capital expenditures













(74,280





)













(53,551





)









Purchases of investments













(6,990





)













(18,351





)









Proceeds from sales of investments













11,994

















24,816













Acquisitions













(29,525





)













(39,440





)









Net cash used for investing activities













(98,389





)













(81,554





)

































Cash flows from financing activities

























Payments on finance lease liabilities













(663





)













(489





)









Holdback payments for acquisitions













—

















(5,000





)









Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes













12,350

















10,872













Repurchases of common stock













(77,930





)













(52,773





)









Dividends paid to shareholders













(34,955





)













(32,665





)









Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)













(1,414





)













(1,172





)









Net cash used for financing activities













(102,612





)













(81,227





)

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents













1,081

















(926





)









Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(12,649





)













(5,580





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













341,098

















346,678













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





328,449













$





341,098





































Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities

























Capital expenditures included in payables









$





7,234













$





5,952

































(1





)





Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.







































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









SEGMENT INFORMATION





























Quarter Ended













Year Ended















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024













4/26/2025













4/27/2024













Sales











































Wholesale segment:









































Sales to external customers









$





286,883













$





287,900













$





1,056,914













$





1,048,431













Intersegment sales













115,141

















104,561

















422,905

















398,847













Wholesale segment sales













402,024

















392,461

















1,479,819

















1,447,278





















































Retail segment sales













246,769

















227,878

















898,370

















855,126





















































Corporate and Other:









































Sales to external customers













37,219

















37,757

















153,923

















143,470













Intersegment sales













1,799

















1,587

















6,552

















10,299













Corporate and Other sales













39,018

















39,344

















160,475

















153,769





















































Eliminations













(116,940





)













(106,148





)













(429,457





)













(409,146





)









Consolidated sales









$





570,871













$





553,535













$





2,109,207













$





2,047,027























































Operating Income (Loss)











































Wholesale segment









$





10,120













$





31,709













$





82,213













$





99,373













Retail segment













32,414

















32,170

















105,417

















111,682













Corporate and Other













(13,007





)













(13,782





)













(51,793





)













(60,259





)









Consolidated operating income









$





29,527













$





50,097













$





135,837













$





150,796



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL





DATA





















Fiscal





2025





















Fiscal Quarter Ended













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)















(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)















7/27/2024













10/26/2024













1/25/2025













4/26/2025











Sales









$





495,532













$





521,027













$





521,777













$





570,871













Cost of sales













282,189

















290,379

















290,412

















319,809













Gross profit













213,343

















230,648

















231,365

















251,062













Selling, general and administrative expense













180,973

















191,876

















196,197

















200,954













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















—

















20,581













Operating income













32,370

















38,772

















35,168

















29,527













Interest expense













(210





)













(99





)













(102





)













(134





)









Interest income













4,424

















3,730

















3,465

















3,258













Other income (expense), net













(618





)













(1,879





)













97

















(635





)









Income before income taxes













35,966

















40,524

















38,628

















32,016













Income tax expense













9,162

















10,671

















9,683

















16,666













Net income













26,804

















29,853

















28,945

















15,350













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(645





)













184

















(516





)













(419





)









Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





26,159













$





30,037













$





28,429













$





14,931













Diluted weighted average common shares













42,564

















42,154

















42,103

















41,942













Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.61













$





0.71













$





0.68













$





0.36



































Fiscal





2024





















Fiscal Quarter Ended













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)













(13 weeks)















(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)















7/29/2023













10/28/2023













1/27/2024













4/27/2024











Sales









$





481,651













$





511,435













$





500,406













$





553,535













Cost of sales













275,923

















288,830

















287,152

















313,452













Gross profit













205,728

















222,605

















213,254

















240,083













Selling, general and administrative expense













171,202

















188,993

















180,693

















189,986













Operating income













34,526

















33,612

















32,561

















50,097













Interest expense













(122





)













(101





)













(106





)













(126





)









Interest income













3,056

















4,042

















4,124

















4,260













Other income (expense), net













556

















104

















(639





)













(92





)









Income before income taxes













38,016

















37,657

















35,940

















54,139













Income tax expense













10,090

















9,963

















7,256

















13,807













Net income













27,926

















27,694

















28,684

















40,332













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













(447





)













(495





)













(44





)













(1,024





)









Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





27,479













$





27,199













$





28,640













$





39,308













Diluted weighted average common shares













43,333

















43,401

















43,195

















42,974













Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share









$





0.63













$





0.63













$





0.66













$





0.91



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES





























Quarter Ended













Year Ended















(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)















4/26/2025













4/27/2024













4/26/2025













4/27/2024











GAAP gross profit









$





251,062













$





240,083













$





926,418













$





881,670













Purchase accounting charges (1)













—

















89

















140

















89













Supply chain optimization charges (2)













1,123

















502

















1,123

















4,468













Adjusted gross profit









$





252,185













$





240,674













$





927,681













$





886,227





















































GAAP SG&A









$





200,954













$





189,986













$





770,000













$





730,874













Purchase accounting charges (3)













(256





)













(254





)













(1,021





)













(1,016





)









Supply chain optimization charges (4)













(2,124





)













(1,172





)













(2,124





)













(3,029





)









Adjusted SG&A









$





198,574













$





188,560













$





766,855













$





726,829





















































GAAP operating income









$





29,527













$





50,097













$





135,837













$





150,796













Purchase accounting charges













256

















343

















1,161

















1,105













Supply chain optimization charges













3,247

















1,674

















3,247

















7,497













Goodwill impairment













20,581

















—

















20,581

















—













Adjusted operating income









$





53,611













$





52,114













$





160,826













$





159,398





















































GAAP income before income taxes









$





32,016













$





54,139













$





147,134













$





165,752













Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense













256

















343

















1,161

















1,153













Supply chain optimization charges













3,247

















1,674

















3,247

















7,497













Goodwill impairment













20,581

















—

















20,581

















—













Adjusted income before income taxes









$





56,100













$





56,156













$





172,123













$





174,402





















































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





14,931













$





39,308













$





99,556













$





122,626













Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense













256

















343

















1,161

















1,153













Tax effect of purchase accounting













(79





)













(87





)













(317





)













(286





)









Supply chain optimization charges













3,247

















1,674

















3,247

















7,497













Tax effect of supply chain optimization













(545





)













(427





)













(483





)













(1,859





)









Goodwill impairment













20,581

















—

















20,581

















—













Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated









$





38,392













$





40,811













$





123,745













$





129,131





















































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")









$





0.36













$





0.91













$





2.35













$





2.83













Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share













—

















0.01

















0.02

















0.02













Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share













0.07

















0.03

















0.07

















0.13













Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share













0.49

















—

















0.48

















—













Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")









$





0.92













$





0.95













$





2.92













$





2.98

























(1





)





Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.









(2





)





Fiscal 2025 includes severance charges relating to manufacturing optimization actions in the United Kingdom. Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico.









(3





)





Includes amortization of intangible assets.









(4





)





Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the United Kingdom. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets.



































LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES









SEGMENT INFORMATION





























Quarter Ended













Year Ended















(Amounts in thousands)















4/26/2025













% of sales













4/27/2024













% of sales













4/26/2025













% of sales













4/27/2024













% of sales











GAAP operating income (loss)









































































Wholesale segment









$





10,120













2.5%









$





31,709













8.1%













$





82,213













5.6%









$





99,373













6.9%









Retail segment













32,414













13.1%













32,170













14.1%

















105,417













11.7%













111,682













13.1%









Corporate and Other













(13,007





)









N/M













(13,782





)









N/M













(51,793





)









N/M













(60,259





)









N/M









Consolidated GAAP operating income









$





29,527













5.2%









$





50,097













9.1%













$





135,837













6.4%









$





150,796













7.4%

















































































Adjusted items affecting operating income









































































Wholesale segment









$





23,885





















$





1,729





















$





24,052





















$





7,715





















Retail segment













—

























89

























140

























89





















Corporate and Other













199

























199

























797

























798





















Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income









$





24,084





















$





2,017





















$





24,989





















$





8,602





























































































Adjusted operating income (loss)









































































Wholesale segment









$





34,005













8.5%









$





33,438













8.5%













$





106,265













7.2%









$





107,088













7.4%









Retail segment













32,414













13.1%













32,259













14.2%

















105,557













11.7%













111,771













13.1%









Corporate and Other













(12,808





)









N/M













(13,583





)









N/M













(50,996





)









N/M













(59,461





)









N/M









Consolidated adjusted operating income









$





53,611













9.4%









$





52,114













9.4%













$





160,826













7.6%









$





159,398













7.8%

















































































N/M - Not Meaningful







































































