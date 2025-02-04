La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call

La-Z-Boy will release Q3 Fiscal 2025 results on February 18, 2025, followed by a conference call on February 19.

$LZB Insider Trading Activity

$LZB insiders have traded $LZB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LZB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER LYNN MCCURRY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,414 shares for an estimated $182,325 .

. JANET KERR sold 3,890 shares for an estimated $159,050

$LZB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $LZB stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter results for the period ended January 25, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, February 19, 2025.





The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at



https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/



. The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 837177.





The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 51987.









Investor Relations Contact









Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









About La-Z-Boy









La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of 193 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores and is part of a broader network of over 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



that, with



La-Z-Boy.com



, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



®



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries



®



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



®



, American Drew



®



, and Hammary



®



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:



https://www.la-z-boy.com/



.



