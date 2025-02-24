La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Participate in Fireside Chat at Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

La-Z-Boy executives will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, 2025, available via live webcast.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated announced that its Board Chair, President, and CEO Melinda D. Whittington, along with CFO Taylor Luebke and Director of Investor Relations Mark Becks, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available for live streaming and subsequently archived on the company's investor relations website.

$LZB Insider Trading Activity

$LZB insiders have traded $LZB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LZB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER LYNN MCCURRY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,414 shares for an estimated $182,325 .

. JANET KERR sold 3,890 shares for an estimated $159,050

$LZB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $LZB stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Taylor Luebke, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Becks, Director Investor Relations and Corporate Development will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will be webcast live on Monday March 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET and archived on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/



Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652





cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com









La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



®



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries



®



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



®



, American Drew



®



, and Hammary



®



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.



