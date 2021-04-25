La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Not Flying Under The Radar

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.9x La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

La-Z-Boy hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:LZB Price Based on Past Earnings April 25th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think La-Z-Boy's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For La-Z-Boy?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like La-Z-Boy's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 5.7%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 27% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that La-Z-Boy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of La-Z-Boy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - La-Z-Boy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than La-Z-Boy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

