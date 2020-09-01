La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $32.5, representing a -13.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.48 and a 108.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.25%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

