La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.99, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $41.99, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.74 and a 66.63% increase over the 52 week low of $25.20.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.74%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LZB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.