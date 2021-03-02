La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $42, representing a -9.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.34 and a 169.06% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.74%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

