La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.77, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $33.77, representing a -27.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.74 and a 5.8% increase over the 52 week low of $31.92.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 43.51%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

