La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.82, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $38.82, representing a -9.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.69 and a 148.69% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.16%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LZB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

