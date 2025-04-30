La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

La-Z-Boy declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 16, 2025.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated, a prominent furniture retailer and manufacturer, announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its common stock, scheduled for payment on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 3, 2025. The company, known for its commitment to comfort and quality since the invention of the recliner in 1927, operates nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® and has a broader network of over 360 galleries across the nation, along with its e-commerce brand Joybird®. La-Z-Boy also manufactures custom furniture through its wholesale segment, which includes brands like England Furniture Co., Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary®. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

La-Z-Boy declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, demonstrating the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.



The dividend payment reflects positively on the company's profitability and ability to generate consistent cash flow.



The announcement reinforces La-Z-Boy's position as a leader in the residential furniture market, which may attract potential investors looking for dividend-paying stocks.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth or innovation, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's long-term strategic direction.



Declaring a dividend could be interpreted as a sign that the company might not have sufficient high-growth opportunities, which could impact investor sentiment.



With a relatively low dividend payout of $0.22 per share, some investors may feel that the return on investment is inadequate compared to industry standards or expectations.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend announced by La-Z-Boy?

La-Z-Boy announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share.

When will the La-Z-Boy dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025.

What is the record date for La-Z-Boy's dividend?

The record date for the dividend is June 3, 2025.

Who can be contacted for investor relations at La-Z-Boy?

Mark Becks, CFA, can be contacted at (734) 457-9538 or mark.becks@la-z-boy.com.

What products does La-Z-Boy offer?

La-Z-Boy offers residential furniture, including recliners, custom upholstered furniture, and various home furnishings through its Retail and Wholesale segments.

$LZB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $LZB stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2025.









Investor Relations Contact







:







Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









About La-Z-Boy







:







La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



®



that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



®



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries



®



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



®



, American Drew



®



, and Hammary



®



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:



https://www.la-z-boy.com/



.



