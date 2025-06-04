La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Announce Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results on June 17, 2025

La-Z-Boy will announce its Q4 Fiscal 2025 results on June 17, 2025, followed by an investor call on June 18.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated has announced that it will release its Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter financial results on June 17, 2025, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call on June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast with slides on their website, and interested parties can join by phone using specific numbers provided for U.S., Canadian, and international callers. A replay of the call will be available for one year online and for two weeks by telephone. La-Z-Boy, known for its iconic recliners, operates nearly 200 company-owned furniture stores and a broader network nationwide, and also includes brands like Joybird, England Furniture Co., Kincaid, American Drew, and Hammary in its product offerings.

La-Z-Boy will report its Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter results, which provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The scheduled investor conference call will allow direct communication between the company and its investors, fostering transparency and engagement.

The company's established presence of nearly 200 company-owned stores and additional network demonstrates its strong retail operations and market reach.

The commitment to quality and compassion emphasizes La-Z-Boy's dedication to customer satisfaction, which can enhance brand loyalty and market positioning.

The announcement of their upcoming quarterly results may indicate the company’s commitment to transparency, but could also raise concerns about their financial performance if expectations are not met.



No specific details or insights were provided regarding the company's current financial health, which may leave investors uncertain or anxious about the future performance.



The long duration for replay availability (one year for the conference call archive) could suggest a lack of significant real-time updates, which may frustrate investors looking for timely information.

What is the date of La-Z-Boy's Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter results announcement?

La-Z-Boy will report its Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter results on June 17, 2025.

When is the investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call is scheduled for June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call via webcast at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ or by calling the designated phone numbers.

What is the phone number for U.S. callers to join the conference call?

The dial-in number for U.S. and Canada callers is (888) 506-0062.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The conference call will be archived for one year, and a telephone replay will be available for two weeks.

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $LZB stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE, Mich., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.





The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at



https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/



. The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 546047.





The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 52510.









Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538





mark.becks@la-z-boy.com









La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.





The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries



that, with



La-Z-Boy.com



, serve customers nationwide. Joybird



, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries



and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid



, American Drew



, and Hammary



provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:



https://www.la-z-boy.com/



.



