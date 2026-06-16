La-Z-Boy Inc Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $33.27 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $14.93 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, La-Z-Boy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $51.61 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $570.33 million from $570.87 million last year.

La-Z-Boy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.27 Mln. vs. $14.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $570.33 Mln vs. $570.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 490 M To $ 510 M

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