LA-Z-BOY Earnings Preview: Recent $LZB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LA-Z-BOY ($LZB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $521,704,056 and earnings of $0.69 per share.

LA-Z-BOY Insider Trading Activity

LA-Z-BOY insiders have traded $LZB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LZB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER LYNN MCCURRY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,414 shares for an estimated $182,325 .

. JANET KERR sold 3,890 shares for an estimated $159,050

LA-Z-BOY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of LA-Z-BOY stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

