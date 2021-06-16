La-Z-Boy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LZB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.47, changing hands as low as $39.05 per share. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.53 per share, with $46.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.97.

