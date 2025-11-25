La-Z-Boy and Gorilla Tech have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

There’s something comforting about a company that literally builds comfort for a living. And in a market that’s been swinging around like a recliner caught in a Florida hurricane, sometimes the best move is to kick back, relax, and look at the earnings trends. That’s where today’s Bull of the Day comes strolling in with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). I’m talking about La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy has quietly been one of the most fundamentally solid consumer names out there. While the rest of retail has dealt with bloated inventories, promotional hell, and skittish consumers, La-Z-Boy has done what the best operators do. They tighten the supply chain, push higher-margin custom orders, and lean on a brand that has been synonymous with “put your feet up, you earned this” for nearly a century.

The real juice behind the Zacks Rank is the earnings estimate revisions. Analysts have been steadily upping their expectations on both the current year and next year, showing confidence not only in the macro easing but in the company’s ability to drive margins. Over the past week, analysts have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.86 to $2.95 while next year’s number is up from $2.75 to $2.93. Upholstery and custom furniture demand hasn’t fallen off a cliff like people feared, and with housing stabilizing and consumer confidence bouncing, La-Z-Boy is positioned to ride the next wave higher.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote

Even better, this isn’t some flashy, sky-high-valuation heartbeat-skip stock. La-Z-Boy trades at 12.79x earnings while delivering consistent earnings beats, expanding gross margins, and buying back shares like they’re trying to corner the market on themselves. That’s exactly what you want when you’re hunting for safety and upside.

While the market is busy chasing AI names into nosebleed territory, La-Z-Boy is sitting there like the comfy recliner in the corner. Nobody pays attention until they sit in it and realize, “Wow… this is actually pretty great.” With estimate revisions trending up, a strong balance sheet, and a customer base that spans generations, La-Z-Boy looks ready to rock back into higher highs.

You ever watch one of those stocks where the name promises something big and fierce, but the chart looks more like a sleepy house cat? That’s the situation with Gorilla Technology and why it’s today’s Bear of the Day.

In a market that’s rewarding companies with clear earnings trends, expanding margins, and transparency in operations, Gorilla Tech sits on the other end of the spectrum. Analysts have been slashing their earnings estimates, taking this stock out of the running for any near-term leadership. When you start seeing revisions moving in the wrong direction, and multiple of them, that’s when the Zacks Rank steps in and waves a giant red flag.

Over the last week, analysts have cut earnings estimates for both the current year and next year. The bearish sentiment has dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from 97 cents to 84 cents while next year’s number is off from $1.20 to 93 cents. That’s the reason why the company has retreated down to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Two earnings misses in a row have this stock retreating. The most recent quarter, EPS came in 2 cents shy of expectations. The quarter before that, the company missed by 33 cents with a disappointing 20 cent loss on expectations of a 13-cent profit.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Quote

The good news for bulls though, is that the PE has now contracted to the point where it’s beginning to look more like a value play. Trading at 15.6x earnings is cheap compared to the broad market average of 24.24x.

Additional content:

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy on the Dip Before the Next Bitcoin Rally

Cryptocurrencies have been suffering lately, with Bitcoin (BTC) witnessing a sharp decline last week from its all-time high. Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has declined more than 22% in the past month as broader market volatility has pushed investors to reassess their risk appetite.

Several macroeconomic factors have been weighing on investors’ sentiment, which has forced them to shun riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. However, these concerns are temporary, and Bitcoin is expected to rebound once these tensions ease.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to take the buy-the-dip approach and invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks: NVIDIA, Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Takes Massive Hit

Bitcoin fell below $81,000 on Friday before recovering some ground over the weekend. The cryptocurrency was hovering around $86,800 on Monday morning. Bitcoin has lost more than $40,000 since hitting an all-time high of around $125,000 on Oct. 6. Currently, the cryptocurrency is down 30% from its all-time high and has lost $1.2 trillion in market value since Oct. 6, according to a Reuters report.

Bitcoin has now given up all its year-to-date gains and is down 12%. Several factors have been impacting Bitcoin’s decline lately. The recent government shutdown has left investors deprived of any economic data. This has seen volatility return to the broader market as investors over the past month failed to assess the economy’s health.

Additionally, a lack of clarity regarding the Federal Reserve’s future course of action and uncertainty over a potential rate cut in December have been eroding investors’ sentiment. Markets have been expecting another 25-basis-point rate cut in December, following the Federal Reserve's rate cuts in September and October. However, the Fed has cast worries that aggressive rate cuts could pose a challenge in its fight to tame inflation.

Also, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have raised fears that higher prices could further trigger inflation. However, Bitcoin’s recent decline is temporary, and once these concerns ease, the cryptocurrency is expected to resume its rally.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks with Upside

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corp. is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.6% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 78.9%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.6% over the past 60 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.1% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

