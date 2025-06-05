La Rosa Slides on Wider Y/Y Net Loss in Q1, Revenues Jump 34%

Shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC have declined 24.2% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 7.9% rise over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 13.7% against the S&P 500’s 6.4% rally.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

La Rosa’s first-quarter financials showed a significant year-over-year jump in revenues but were accompanied by a deeply negative bottom line, led by extraordinary items. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported total revenues of $17.5 million, a 34% increase from $13.1 million in the year-ago period. The gain was powered by a 39% increase in residential real estate services revenues, which climbed to $14.3 million from $10.2 million.

Property management revenues rose 17% to approximately $3 million, whereas commercial brokerage revenue nearly doubled, albeit off a small base, to $57,000 from $29,000. However, these top-line gains were overshadowed by a net loss of $95.9 million, or $5.86 per share, wider than a loss of $4.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

La Rosa Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | La Rosa Holdings Corp. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

La Rosa’s gross profit rose 32% to $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $1.16 million a year earlier, maintaining a gross margin of 8.8%. Despite this improvement, the company’s operating expenses surged to $6.2 million from $5.7 million, leading to an operating loss of $4.7 million, marginally wider than the $4.6 million operating loss in the prior-year period.

The steep decline in net income primarily stems from non-operational items. Specifically, a $128.8-million loss on the issuance of a senior secured convertible note was a major contributor, partially offset by a $37.1-million gain related to fair value adjustments of the convertible note and associated warrants. Other notable items included a $0.9-million gain on derivative liabilities and a $152,000 loss on debt extinguishment.

Management Commentary

CEO Joseph La Rosa framed the quarter’s performance as a validation of the firm’s organic growth strategy, especially during what he described as a "seasonally slower period." He emphasized the expansion of the agent network, which exceeded 2,800 agents as of April 30, 2025. This growth, he noted, was achieved entirely organically, without acquisitions, underscoring the firm’s focus on "core operations" and scalability.

Management also attempted to temper concerns over the eye-catching net loss. According to La Rosa, a "significant portion" of the loss was attributed to non-cash, one-time items, particularly changes in the fair value of warrant-related derivative liabilities. He indicated that a new treasury strategy would work toward phasing out these liabilities, potentially improving future net income and shareholder equity.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

La Rosa’s revenue growth was primarily driven by a robust performance in residential real estate services, and steady gains in property management and commercial services. These areas contributed significantly to the top-line expansion, helped by continued agent recruitment and national expansion efforts. Then again, general and administrative expenses climbed to $3.73 million from $2.32 million a year ago, partly due to higher compensation, marketing and operational costs.

Stock-based compensation, while down from the prior year, contributed $1.9 million in non-cash expenses, burdening the bottom line. This was a decrease from $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting ongoing efforts to moderate equity-based payouts.

The company also incurred significant financing-related costs. The issuance of a $5.5-million senior secured convertible note, valued under the fair value option at $33 million on issuance day, significantly distorted reported losses due to mark-to-market accounting. These derivative-related obligations increased volatility in the income statement.

Management View

Management noted that second-quarter performance was already tracking ahead of last year’s pace. This implies a cautiously optimistic outlook, particularly if non-cash charges subside and revenue momentum continues. The company also remains focused on strengthening high-performing offices and pursuing selective international expansion, notably its recent entry into the Spanish market.

Other Developments

La Rosa reported that it had initiated a $500,000 stock repurchase program approved on April 23, 2025. The program allows management discretion on the timing and volume of repurchases until its expiration on Dec. 31, 2025.

Further, the company continued to take steps to simplify its capital structure. As of March 31, 2025, all previously held vested warrants by an accredited investor were eliminated, with some exercised and the rest repurchased. The company also issued equity as part of several consulting and marketing agreements, and to compensate the CEO, increasing the total shares outstanding.

While La Rosa posted impressive revenue and agent growth, substantial non-cash and one-time charges obscured the core performance, leading to a steep net loss and negative market reaction. Management maintains a focus on long-term expansion and operational discipline, with upcoming quarters likely to reveal whether its strategic positioning can generate sustainable shareholder returns.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.