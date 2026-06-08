La Rosa Loss Widens Y/Y in 2025 Despite 17% Revenue Growth

Shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC have declined 4.5% since reporting fiscal 2025 earnings results, underperforming the S&P 500’s 2.5% dip. The stock has fared even worse over the past month, falling 22.8% compared with a 0.8% decline for the broader market, reflecting investor caution despite the company’s reported revenue growth and strategic initiatives.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

La Rosa reported fiscal 2025 revenues of $68.5 million, up 17% from $58.7 million in 2024. Gross profit also increased 17% to $7 million from $6 million. However, profitability deteriorated significantly.

The net loss widened to $30.4 million from $14.3 million in the prior year, while the net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $32.8 million from $15.9 million. Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $3,531 compared with $7,844 in 2024, although the comparison was affected by a substantially higher weighted-average share count.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

La Rosa Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | La Rosa Holdings Corp. Quote

Revenue Growth Driven by Core Residential Business

The company’s top-line expansion was primarily fueled by its residential real estate services segment, which generated $66.5 million in revenues, up 17% from $57 million in 2024. Other business lines also posted growth from smaller bases.

Title settlement and insurance revenues skyrocketed approximately 259% to $298,000 from $83,000. Commercial real estate brokerage revenues surged about 112% to $694,000 from $328,000, while property management revenues increased 13% to around $395,000 from $349,000. These gains contributed to overall revenue growth and supported the increase in gross profit.

The company also strengthened its liquidity position during the year. Unrestricted cash totaled $3.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $1.4 million a year earlier. Accounts receivable increased to $1.25 million from $932,000, while total current assets rose to $6.1 million from $4.1 million.

Factors Behind Increased Loss

Despite revenue and gross profit growth, operating expenses rose sharply. Total operating expenses increased to $27.3 million from $17.2 million in 2024. General and administrative expenses climbed to $13.9 million from $10.6 million, while stock-based compensation increased to $5 million from $4.7 million. The company also recorded impairment charges on goodwill and intangible assets totaling $6.9 million compared with $787,438 in the prior year.

As a result, the operating loss widened to $20.3 million from $11.2 million. The company’s results were affected by several financing-related items, including a $128.8-million loss on the issuance of a senior secured convertible note and warrants. These were partially offset by a $31.2-million gain related to changes in the fair value of convertible notes and warrants and an $82.3-million gain on the settlement of incremental warrants.

The balance sheet also reflected changes in capital structure and financing activities. Total liabilities increased to $13.3 million from $12.7 million, while stockholders’ equity attributable to La Rosa shareholders shifted to a deficit of $6.1 million, reversing from positive equity of $2.6 million at the end of 2024.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Joe La Rosa highlighted the company’s ability to generate top-line growth across multiple business segments. He said that revenue gains were driven by continued momentum in residential real estate services, supplemented by contributions from title settlement and insurance, commercial brokerage and property management operations.

Management also emphasized that the 17% increase in gross profit alongside revenue growth demonstrates what it views as the scalability of the company’s platform.

The company noted that its independent auditors included an explanatory paragraph regarding La Rosa’s ability to continue as a going concern. Management also disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Other Developments

During the period, La Rosa signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Consensus Core Technologies, a provider of infrastructure solutions for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Management said that the proposed transaction could position the company within the AI infrastructure ecosystem and provide exposure to growing demand for AI compute capacity.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements, corporate approvals and customary closing conditions, and the company cautioned that there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed.

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