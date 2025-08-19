Markets
La Rosa Holdings Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

August 19, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC):

Earnings: $78.330 million in Q2 vs. -$2.320 million in the same period last year. EPS: $15.25 in Q2 vs. -$12.49 in the same period last year. Revenue: $23.214 million in Q2 vs. $19.051 million in the same period last year.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, said: “Looking ahead, we are encouraged by signs of easing mortgage rates, with industry forecasts calling for 30-year fixed rates to decline toward the low-6% range by year-end. This potential trend, combined with improving inventory levels, could help unlock additional demand in the housing market and create further opportunities for growth.”

LRHC was up by 5.34% at $5.62 on the Nasdaq.

