La Rosa Holdings Corp. Cancels Majority of Outstanding Warrants and Regains Nasdaq Compliance

La Rosa Holdings Corp. cancels warrants and regains compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, enhancing capital structure and growth strategy.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. has announced the cancellation of a significant number of its outstanding warrants through exchange agreements with warrant holders, including its CEO Joseph La Rosa. The company has also confirmed that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. The exchange agreements involved the cancellation of warrants in exchange for shares of common stock, aiming to strengthen the company's capital structure. CEO Joseph La Rosa expressed his commitment to aligning with investors' long-term interests and emphasized the importance of maintaining the Nasdaq listing for credibility and market exposure. La Rosa Holdings is focused on transforming the real estate industry with its technology-driven services and is in the process of expanding into European markets.

Potential Positives

La Rosa Holdings has extinguished a majority portion of its outstanding warrants, strengthening its capital structure and aligning the interests of management with those of shareholders.

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which enhances its credibility and exposure in the capital markets.

The press release highlights the company's commitment to sustainable growth, which could bolster investor confidence and attract further investments.

La Rosa is expanding its operations into Europe, starting with Spain, indicating potential for growth and new revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The execution of exchange agreements with its CEO for warrant cancellations may raise governance concerns regarding the potential for conflicts of interest and favoritism in corporate decision-making.

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, the company's previous issues with maintaining this standard indicate underlying financial instability and potential challenges in achieving sustained growth.

FAQ

What recent action did La Rosa Holdings Corp. take regarding its warrants?

La Rosa Holdings Corp. extinguished a majority of its outstanding warrants through exchange agreements with key warrant holders.

How did La Rosa regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements?

The company confirmed compliance by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.

What are the compensation options available for La Rosa agents?

La Rosa offers agents a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission options.

In which countries does La Rosa operate its brokerage offices?

La Rosa operates in the U.S. (Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Puerto Rico) and is expanding into Spain.

Who commented on the significance of the recent warrant cancellations?

Joseph La Rosa, the CEO and Chairman of La Rosa, emphasized the importance of aligning with investor interests in his comments.

$LRHC Insider Trading Activity

$LRHC insiders have traded $LRHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSA JOSEPH LA (CEO, interim CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,146,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEX SANTOS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 26 shares for an estimated $0

$LRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LRHC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Celebration, FL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, announced today that it has extinguished a majority portion of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) through the execution of two exchange agreements with warrant holders, including its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Joseph La Rosa. The Company also announced that, on July 21, 2025, it received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of its common stock of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.





On July 14, 2025, with the approval of its Board of Directors, the Company entered into an exchange agreement with certain holder (the “Holder”) of Warrants to purchase 1,851,852 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an exercise price of $0.135 per share. Pursuant to the agreement, the Holder surrendered the warrant for cancellation in exchange for 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Exchange Shares”). The Exchange Shares were issued on July 14, 2025, and the Warrants were concurrently cancelled.





Subsequently, on July 17, 2025, the Company entered into a similar exchange agreement with Joseph La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and a significant stockholder of La Rosa. Mr. La Rosa surrendered his Warrants for 1,851,852 shares at $0.135 per share for cancellation in exchange for 75,000 shares of common stock.





Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “As the founder and a significant stockholder who has personally invested in this Company, I am deeply committed to aligning with the long-term interests of our investors. By canceling these warrants, we’re further strengthening our capital structure as we focus on delivering sustained growth. We are also pleased to have regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule, which is a crucial milestone that reflects our team’s continued dedication to strengthening the foundation of our business. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is vital to the Company’s long-term strategy, offering important credibility and exposure within the capital markets as we work to drive stockholder value.”







About





La Rosa Holdings Corp.







La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.





The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.





La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.





For more information, please visit:



https://www.larosaholdings.com



.





Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here:



larosaholdings.com/email-alerts



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.





For more information, contact:



info@larosaholdings.com













Investor Relations Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





David Waldman/Natalya Rudman





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



LRHC@crescendo-ir.com













