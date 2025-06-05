La Rosa Holdings Corp. Advances International Expansion with New Subsidiary in Spain

La Rosa Holdings Corp. announces expansion into Spain with a new Madrid office and collaboration with local real estate professional.

Quiver AI Summary

La Rosa Holdings Corp. announced its international expansion in Spain by establishing a subsidiary office in Madrid to develop the La Rosa Realty España brand, after successfully participating in key real estate events in Spain. The company has signed a Letter of Intent with Keyla Torres Velasquez to convert her real estate offices in Valencia and the Canary Islands into La Rosa-branded locations. Spain's real estate market is experiencing significant growth, with home prices rising approximately 11% year-over-year. CEO Joe La Rosa emphasized the importance of their recent activities in Spain, building a strong foundation for future growth and enhancing the support and tools available to real estate professionals. The conversion of Torres Velasquez’s offices and other related transactions will depend on definitive agreements and standard closing conditions.

Potential Positives

La Rosa Holdings Corp. is expanding its international presence by establishing a subsidiary in Madrid, which marks a significant step in developing the La Rosa Realty España brand.

The company has entered into a Letter of Intent with a veteran real estate professional to convert two offices into La Rosa-branded locations, indicating a commitment to local partnerships and growth in key markets.

The Spanish real estate sector shows strong momentum, with average home prices increasing approximately 11% year-over-year, suggesting a favorable environment for La Rosa's expansion efforts.

The establishment of the Madrid office and the expansion into Spain aligns with La Rosa's mission to offer innovative tools and compensation options to empower real estate professionals globally.

Potential Negatives

The press release states that the conversion of two offices is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and other conditions, implying uncertainty and potential delays in the expansion process.

The company includes numerous forward-looking statements that carry risks and uncertainties, suggesting that their projections for growth and successful integration of international expansion might not materialize.

The mention of various risk factors and the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement indicates ongoing challenges that could negatively impact the company's operations and market position.

FAQ

What is La Rosa Holdings Corp.'s recent expansion plan?

La Rosa Holdings Corp. is expanding into Spain, establishing a subsidiary in Madrid and planning to convert local offices into La Rosa-branded locations.

Which regions in Spain are experiencing real estate growth?

Valencia and the Canary Islands are seeing significant growth, with average home prices increasing by approximately 11% year-over-year.

Who is Keyla Torres Velasquez?

Keyla Torres Velasquez is a veteran real estate professional in Spain collaborating with La Rosa on converting her offices to La Rosa Realty España.

How does La Rosa Holdings support its agents?

La Rosa offers a revenue-sharing model, advanced technology, training, and a strong community culture to empower real estate professionals.

What services does La Rosa Holdings provide?

La Rosa provides residential and commercial brokerage services, technology-driven products, education, coaching, and property management solutions.

Full Release



Celebration, FL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced further progress in its international expansion strategy, following successful participation in SIMA Madrid and the International Real Estate Congress in Málaga.





The Company has established a subsidiary to act as a representative office in Madrid as part of its initial steps to develop La Rosa Realty España brand. Such subsidiary is currently in the process of obtaining local licenses required for its operations. As part of its expansion roadmap, La Rosa has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Keyla Torres Velasquez, a veteran real estate professional in Spain intending to convert her two independently owned offices in Valencia and the Canary Islands into La Rosa-branded locations.





According to Global Property Guide, Spain’s real estate sector continues to show strong momentum. As of Q1 2025, average home prices have increased by approximately



11% year-over-year



, with regions like Valencia and the Canary Islands seeing double-digit growth.





Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “Our recent presence at Spain’s leading real estate events has opened the door to meaningful opportunities. With the support of Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón, our Director of Spain, and the potential cooperation with Keyla Torres Velasquez and her teams in Valencia and the Canary Islands, we are laying a strong foundation for La Rosa Realty España. Establishing our Madrid office is the first step in a broader, long-term plan to grow our presence in key markets across the country.”





La Rosa Realty’s innovative model offers agents access to a powerful combination of technology, training, and revenue share, all built on the foundation of a strong community culture. The Company believes that its expansion into Spain reflects its mission to empower real estate professionals globally, offering them tools for success while maintaining full ownership and flexibility.





The conversion of two offices of Ms. Torres Velasquez into La Rosa-branded locations and consummation of other related transactions discussed above are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of a definitive agreement and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurances that the conversion and other transactions will be consummated.







About





La Rosa Holdings Corp.







La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.





The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.





La Rosa Holdings operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa Holdings also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.





For more information, please visit:



https://www.larosaholdings.com



.





Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here:



larosaholdings.com/email-alerts



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.





For more information, contact:



info@larosaholdings.com













Investor Relations Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





David Waldman/Natalya Rudman





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



LRHC@crescendo-ir.com













