US Markets

La Niña to prevail, but odds lower into later summer- U.S. forecaster

Contributor
Arpan Varghese Reuters
Published

La Niña conditions will likely continue but the odds for the weather pattern prevailing between August and October have decreased, to about 58%, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Adds details

June 9 (Reuters) - La Niña conditions will likely continue but the odds for the weather pattern prevailing between August and October have decreased, to about 58%, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

But the likelihood is projected a bit higher during the fall and early winter, at 61%, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly forecast.

"In the near-term, westerly wind anomalies are predicted for mid-late May which supports the weakening of below-average surface and subsurface oceanic temperatures in the coming months," the CPC said.

"However, much of the model guidance is also hinting at a re-strengthening of La Niña conditions again in the fall and upcoming winter," it added.

Monthly CPC report https://bit.ly/2VEVVTp

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular