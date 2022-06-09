La Niña to prevail, but odds lower into later summer- U.S. forecaster

June 9 (Reuters) - La Niña conditions will likely continue through the northern hemisphere summer, but the odds for the weather pattern prevailing between August and October have decreased, to about 58%, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.