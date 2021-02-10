La Nina event that caused chaos in Japan's power markets likely to end in spring

Adds detail on Japan's power crunch

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - There is an 80% chance that the La Nina weather phenomenon that has been ongoing since late last year will end in the northern hemisphere spring, Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday on its website.

Characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, the La Nina event sparked chaos in the Japanese power markets last month when a cold snap boosted demand for heating and heavy snow knocked out solar supplies pushing Japan's electricity grid to the brink.

The phenomenon often brings heavier snow to Japan and la Nina, Spanish for little girl, tends to make temperatures cooler than normal in the northern winter and warmer than normal in the southern version, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The el Nino phenomenon tends to have the opposite effect from la Nina, according to the administration. El Nino means little boy or Christ child in Spanish.

Both events typically last for around nine to 12 months at different times but can last for years.

