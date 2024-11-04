La Francaise des Jeux upgraded to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Hugo Paternoster upgraded La Francaise des Jeux (LFDJF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 46, up from EUR 38. The firm says the “highly favorable” European Union decision should boost investor sentiment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.