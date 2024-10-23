La Francaise de l’Energie Reports Strong FY2024 Results

La Francaise de l’Energie (FR:FDE) has released an update.

La Francaise de l’Energie (FDE) reported strong financial performance for FY2024, with revenues reaching €31.42 million and an impressive EBITDA margin of 63%. The company strengthened its renewable energy portfolio through the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Greenstat, boosting their focus on hydrogen and solar projects across Europe. FDE’s robust business model continues to drive growth, aligning with their ambitious 2030 targets.

For further insights into FR:FDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.