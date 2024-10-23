News & Insights

La Francaise de l’Energie Reports Strong FY2024 Results

La Francaise de l’Energie (FR:FDE) has released an update.

La Francaise de l’Energie (FDE) reported strong financial performance for FY2024, with revenues reaching €31.42 million and an impressive EBITDA margin of 63%. The company strengthened its renewable energy portfolio through the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Greenstat, boosting their focus on hydrogen and solar projects across Europe. FDE’s robust business model continues to drive growth, aligning with their ambitious 2030 targets.

