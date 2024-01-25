LA Chargers Tap Coach Jim Harbaugh: A Look At Past NFL Success, Impact On Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers fans could be saying, "Who's got it better than us?"

What Happened: Former NFL player and coach Jim Harbaugh has signed on to be the team’s new head coach.

The move follows Harbaugh having recent success at the University of Michigan, including the 2023 NCAA Football Championship.

Harbaugh has been one of the names involved in the coaching carousel that consists of several NFL team openings and the retirement of Nick Saban leading to a highly coveted NCAA Football opening.

Michigan had an 86-25 record with Harbaugh as the head coach and reached the NCAA Football playoffs in back-to-back years. After leading the team to a successful NCAA Championship, rumors of Harbaugh returning to the NFL quickly surfaced.

The move by Harbaugh comes after several investigations into the Michigan football program that included punishments on Harbaugh for not being able to coach all the games during the 2023 season.

Several NFL teams fired their coaches at the end of the 2023 season. The Chargers, for example, fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The game saw the Chargers down 42-0 at halftime.

Harbaugh previously coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons in the NFL, which came in between college football roles.

With the 49ers, Harbaugh posted a 44-19-1 record, going 13-3, 11-4-1, 12-4 and 8-8 in his four seasons in respective order. Harbaugh has one of the five best win percentages among NFL coaches.

Harbaugh had a 5-3 record coaching in the NFL Playoffs with the 49ers reaching the conference championship game in his first three season, losing two and winning one to reach the Super Bowl for the 2012 season. The 49ers lost Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens, who are coached by Jim's brother John Harbaugh.

Betting Odds

News of Harbaugh joining the Chargers quickly changed the betting odds for Super Bowl LIX for the 2024 NFL season. The Chargers were listed with odds of +3,000 on sportsbook DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). On Thursday morning, the Chargers are now listed with odds of +2,500, moving up several places and ranked with the 13th best odds.

Other betting options have not opened yet with the potential for bettors to wager on the winner of the AFC West, which includes the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The Chiefs (11-6) won the division in 2023 and have had several successful consecutive seasons. The Raiders and Broncos both posted 8-9 records.

Bettors will also likely be betting on the Chargers in individual games, with Harbaugh having a 42-27-3 record against the spread, according to Action Network. Betting $100 on the spread of each of the 49ers games coached by Harbaugh would have returned a profit of $1,300.

What's Next: The Chargers made the 2022 NFL Playoffs with a 10-7 record before taking a step back in 2023.

The team has quarterback Justin Herbert locked in for a five-year $262.5 million deal. Herbert has shown flashes of success, and with former quarterback Harbaugh at the helm, he could benefit even more.

One piece that will likely need to be addressed is the running back position. The Chargers' two main running backs — Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley — are both free agents, with Ekeler likely not returning. Ekeler led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the 2023 season and was also second on the team for receptions, targets and receiving yards.

The Chargers have the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

