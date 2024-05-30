La Chapelle’s Ongoing Bankruptcy Reorganisation Risks

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd., currently in reorganisation, has been progressing through bankruptcy reorganisation procedures with its creditors and the court. The company is at risk of seeing its shareholders’ interests reduced to zero if the reorganisation plan fails to gain approval, which could result in its liquidation and deregistration. The court has extended the deadline for the draft reorganisation scheme to June 12, 2024, and a new administrator, JunHe LLP, has been appointed to ensure orderly proceedings.

For further insights into HK:6116 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.