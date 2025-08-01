Markets

La Caisse To Acquire 49.9% Equity Interest In Terrion LP

August 01, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TELUS has entered into a definitive agreement with La Caisse, Canada's second-largest pension fund, who will acquire a 49.9% equity interest in each of Terrion LP and its general partner, Terrion GP Inc., for approximately $1.26 billion. The transaction values Terrion LP at over $2.5 billion and is expected to reduce TELUS' net debt by approximately $1.26 billion. TELUS will hold a 50.1% equity interest in Terrion.

Terrion LP will hold passive macro wireless infrastructure assets, commonly known as cell towers, that TELUS is carving out of its business. TELUS will retain full ownership and control of all active network components and security systems. Under the terms of a pre-closing reorganization, Terrion will emerge as Canada's largest dedicated tower operator, with roughly 3,000 sites across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. TELUS will consolidate Terrion's results into its financial statements.

"With this investment, we are partnering with TELUS to establish Canada's largest dedicated wireless tower operator, an important step in strengthening the country's digital connectivity and mobile network resilience," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at La Caisse.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.